Bendy camera the width of a human hair can take accurate 3D images

The camera being set up in the lab Kevin Mitchell

A fibre-optic cable the thickness of a human hair can transmit accurate 3D images in real time, creating a tiny flexible camera.

Miles Padgett at the University of Glasgow, UK, and his colleagues have developed a system several orders of magnitude smaller than pre-existing cameras based on fibre-optic cable. The system uses a cable that is 40 centimetres long and 50 micrometres in diameter. It can take 3D pictures of objects up to 2.5 metres away.

The camera works similarly to a lidar …