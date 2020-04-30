Benevento midfielder Oliver Kragl says Liverpool star Sadio Mane was destined to succeed

Benevento midfielder Oliver Kragl has said that Liverpool star Sadio Mane was always destined to become a success.

Mane has established himself as one of the standout players in world football with some excellent performances for Liverpool, and Kragl knew how talented the Senegal international was when he faced him in Austria.

While Mane was playing for Red Bull Salzburg, Kragl featured for SV Ried, where he gained an insight into what the winger is like.

As reported by goal, Kragl said: ‘I already saw where Sadio’s career would go. He is exceptional. Fast, technically excellent and always knows where to position himself.

‘It’s normal that he is idolised in Liverpool. He is relaxed and polite. Expensive cars and watches don’t matter to him and he donates a lot of money to his home country as he tries to help the people there. That shows the person he is.’

Having commenced his senior career at Metz, Mane made the switch to Red Bull Salzburg in 2012.

Mane scored 45 goals in 87 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg between 2012 and 2014

He made a huge impact for Salzburg, scoring 45 goals in 87 appearances in total.

A move to Southampton followed and Mane then ended up at Liverpool, where he has hit new heights under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

So far Mane has made 161 appearances for Liverpool, during which he has scored 77 goals and provided 34 assists.

Mane was part of the Liverpool side that won the Champions League last season, while he has also won the Club World Cup.