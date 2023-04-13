BenjiLock Partners With TKL Cases to Bring Fingerprint Technology to the Music Industry

The Partnership Continues BenjiLock’s Push to Expand its Security Technology into Multi-Category Product Extensions

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Award-winning startup BenjiLock, a leader in keyless security solutions, announced a new partnership with TKL Cases to see its fingerprint hybrid technology available to benefit fretted instrument players. A first for the music industry, the integrated biometric lock/case combination will allow musicians to no longer worry about losing track of their keys when traveling to a gig or taking a flight.

BenjiLock will showcase the fingerprint-driven tech at the 2023 NAMM Show and provide music retailers, industry professionals, touring organizations, and student talent with a first look at the new approach in the TKL Cases booth (Hall D, Booth 6002). The event, known for debuting innovative products to the music industry, runs from April 13-15 in Anaheim, California.

Traveling and Touring Without Keys

The TSA-accepted padlock uses a biometric sensor to quickly scan the owner’s fingerprint, opening the lock with a single touch. Users whose fingerprints are not programmed into the lock can release the innovative cable shackle by entering an authorized access code. Also, the proven BenjiLock technology will directly see the biometric sensor and keyway embedded in the case in this implementation.

TKL Products offers a complete line of hardshell, molded, and soft cases to musicians under the TKL brand. The company is the leading supplier of hard and soft cases to the world’s music makers, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers. The deal means that the advanced BenjiLock fingerprint solution will soon be available for those with acoustic and electric guitars, bass guitars, ukuleles, banjos, mandolins, and resonators.

BenjiLock founder and CEO Robbie Cabral warmly welcomed the partnership. “As a musician, I am keen to expand our technology to this sector, and BenjiLock’s lead investor Kevin O’Leary is also an avid musician,” said Cabral. “We were searching for a committed partner with a compelling track record in the business, and TKL Cases ticks all the right boxes.”

“We’ve been looking for a way to bring high levels of security, property protection, and innovation to musicians without compromising comfort, convenience, or aesthetics,” added Jeff Moore, chief operating officer of TKL. “That’s why I’m excited to team up with BenjiLock. We are now equipped to deliver even better features for our customers.”

It has been a busy year for BenjiLock: At last year’s CES on the Hill , BenjiLock joined several tech giants, including Samsung, IBM, and Meta, to demo its technology in front of Washington, D.C., lawmakers. BenjiLock travel products are regularly noted as items that make a difference on work and vacation trips. And Cabral has recently spoken about innovation, startup strategies, and perseverance during multiple sessions at CES 2023 and NASA’s second annual ImaginAviation event as a way to share knowledge with other startups and entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through fingerprint hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. The portable, lightweight yet solidly constructed locks impressed panelists on ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank,” where Robbie Cabral secured Kevin O’Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company. This investment catapulted BenjiLock’s success story. Today BenjiLock’s fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand-new line of smart home door locks.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benjilock-partners-with-tkl-cases-to-bring-fingerprint-technology-to-the-music-industry-301796798.html

SOURCE BenjiLock