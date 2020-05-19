BenThere Episode 8: From Refugee and TCK to Educator, Coach and Family Man, Daniel Cavar.

Born in the former Yugoslavia, Daniel Cavar and his family were forced to leave once war broke out. Seeking shelter and a better life, the Cavar’s became refugees in Germany for six years before moving to the United States in 1999. In the United States, Daniel was able to complete high school and pursue further education.

He currently holds a BS degree in Exercise and Sport Science and an MA in Sport and Athletic Administration. In August, Daniel will be starting his doctoral program (PhD) in Psychology with an emphasis in Performance Psychology.

Daniel has worked as a PE teacher at St. John the Baptist Middle School (Draper, UT) the last 5 years, an Academy Director for the Utah Soccer Alliance youth soccer club, and is also affiliated with the Olympic Soccer Development program in the state of Utah.

Daniel lives in Daybreak, UT with his wife, Jessica, and their two kids, Bentley, and Dominic.

Daniel can be reached at:

Facebook: Facebook.com/Daniel.cavar

Instagram: eurodado

Email:Dcavar@utahsocceralliance.com