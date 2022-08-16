Bentley Systems, Incorporated's 30-year Channel Partner, Archway Systems, Inc., Now Covers All of U.S. and Canada

The long-time regional Bentley Systems Reseller gains rights to sell throughout North America and extends its reach in providing sales support and implementation services to Bentley Systems customers. Customers can purchase Bentley Systems via Archway Systems portal for same cost as direct sales.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Archway Systems of Franklin, Tenn., today announces that it has been granted the North American Channel Partner rights from Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Effective May 1, 2022, the new partnership agreement gives Archway Systems – a 30-year Bentley Systems channel partner – the rights to sell throughout the United States and Canada one of the world’s most-used software systems for the design, construction and operation of infrastructure. As part of the agreement, Archway Systems also will continue to provide customer support and training services to Bentley Systems customers. Archway Systems previously was assigned the California, Hawaii, Nevada and Arizona territories.

It has been estimated that two-thirds of companies on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) schedule are standardized on Bentley Systems’ software. The software offerings provided by Archway Systems via this agreement include MicroStation, OpenRoads and OpenRail Designer.

“We are excited to embark on this new commercial journey with Archway Systems,” said Alejandro Donnadieu, Channel Manager of Bentley Systems, Incorporated. “Bentley Systems is confident that this extended partnership will provide us with even more opportunities to support our clients and advance infrastructure development in the United States and Canada.”

“Among Archway Systems’ main strengths is our excellence at getting to know our customers and their needs in order to provide the perfect solutions and support,” said Mike Lazear, President at Archway Systems. “We look forward to extending our reach with Bentley Systems’ offerings to all of North America.”

As part of its success in selling and supporting Bentley Systems’ software, Archway Systems created the Bentley BASHes, events that bring together users from commercial, government and academic accounts and include hands-on training, talks from Bentley Systems executives and networking among users.

Archway Systems focuses on user success, which has made it the trusted advisor to hundreds of firms. The company has helped users to succeed and even to be acquired because of their proven performance with Bentley Systems software. Archway has recently completed help for dozens of firms in their migration and training for Bentley Systems’ latest versions of MicroStation and OpenRoads, including ASM Engineering Consultants; Atlas Engineering Inc.; EXP Engineering, Architecture, Construction; Los Angeles County Public Works; Morrison Hershfield Engineers and Managers; Quincy Engineers and others.

As a Bentley Systems National Channel partner, Archway provides sales, service and training, and facilitates software rental by the month or by yearly Virtuosity subscriptions or perpetual licenses purchased through purchase order or credit card at the same prices as Bentley Systems direct sales. Archway Systems customers benefit from its extra pre- and post-sales support at no additional cost.

For more information, visit the Archway site at: https://www.archwaysystems.com/north-america-pr/.

In addition to the new partnership agreement, Archway Systems continues as a Bentley Systems Qualified Training Partner for its desktop software and ProjectWise.

About Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geoprofessional software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues

of approximately $1 billion in 186 countries. https://www.bentley.com

About Archway Systems, Inc.

Archway Systems, Inc., founded by Tom and Mike Lazear, has been serving the needs of the CAD community since 1989. Over 100 years of CAD development, teaching, sales and services experience are represented by the employees of the company. https://www.archwaysystems.com/

