Berlin-based marketing and branding service provider the3rd named as one of the first Alibaba.com Certified Partners in Germany

Berlin-based marketing and branding agency, the3rd GmbH, has signed a cooperation agreement with one of the leading global B2B eCommerce platforms, Alibaba.com. According to the agreement, the3rd will officially become one of the first Certified Partners of Alibaba.com in Germany.

BERLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Berlin-based marketing and branding agency, the3rd GmbH, has signed a cooperation agreement with one of the leading global B2B eCommerce platforms, Alibaba.com. According to the agreement, the3rd will officially become one of the first Certified Partners of Alibaba.com in Germany.

Providing its clients with integrated, modular, and tailored branding, marketing, and go-to-market solutions, the3rd has built a strong reputation for helping businesses unlock their market potential on the national and global stage.

As one of the first Certified Partners of Alibaba.com in Germany, the3rd will support Alibaba.com’s development and expansion into the German market as it forges ahead with a pan-European growth program. The3rd will also drive more growth potential for new and existing B2B clients by providing them with a full-link solution integrating branding, marketing, and B2B sales opportunities.

“We’re honoured to partner with Alibaba.com and we’re confident in our ability to help Alibaba.com unlock Germany’s market potential and drive more growth opportunities for our joint B2B clients,” said Wansong Li, Managing Director of the3rd GmbH.

The cooperation with Alibaba.com is an important milestone in the3rd’s business journey, thanks to its strong network, customer base, and flawless reputation. For more information, visit https://the3rd.de.

About

The3rd GmbH

the3rd GmbH is a dynamic and fast-growing marketing and branding service provider that helps brands and businesses grow and stand out locally and internationally. the3rd’s client roster includes notable names from the worlds of real estate, finance, IT, biotech, urban mobility vehicles, home products, fashion, and more.

Business and Media Contact

Wansong Li

Managing Director

[email protected]

+49 (0) 162 4623 932

Media Contact

Wansong Li, the3rd GmbH, 49 01624623932, [email protected]

LinkedIn

SOURCE the3rd GmbH