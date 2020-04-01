Bernie Sanders Calls For Wisconsin To Delay Upcoming Primary Due To Coronavirus

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday urged election officials in Wisconsin to postpone the state’s Democratic primary out of concern for the spread of coronavirus.

“People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections,” Sanders said in a statement. “We urge Wisconsin to join them.”

The state’s primary is scheduled to take place next Tuesday.

Sanders, who is vying with former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, said Wisconsin should push back its primary voting day, extend early voting and move entirely toward a vote-by-mail process.

More than 1 million voters had requested absentee ballots in Wisconsin as of Wednesday morning, according to the state’s elections commission.

On Wednesday afternoon, the state’s Democratic Party shared a Twitter video reminding voters of the April 7 deadline for mail-in ballots.