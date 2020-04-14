Bernie Sanders Pitches His Supporters a New Idea: Biden 2020

Senator Bernie Sanders could always draw a crowd — more than 20,000 in New York City at his campaign’s peak — and it could seem from the outside that his followers were supportive of his every move during his presidential runs. The most fervent mobilized quickly against his opponents, deriding Hillary Clinton, criticizing Pete Buttigieg as inauthentic and casting Senator Elizabeth Warren as insufficiently progressive. The small donations amounted to fund-raising records.

But this week, when Mr. Sanders endorsed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and called for his supporters to do the same, his announcement was met with healthy skepticism by some in his own base. Top surrogates like Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Pramila Jayapal of Washington said they would not immediately echo his actions. Leaders of progressive grass-roots groups signaled they wanted to see more policy concessions from Mr. Biden.

Some members of the Sanders campaign staff clarified that their former boss was speaking for himself.

The space between candidate and movement, between figurehead and the political revolution he inspired, exposed a key element of the relationship between Mr. Sanders and his supporters.