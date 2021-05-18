Best 2-in-1 laptops for beginners, experts, and everyone in between
Why buy a laptop *and* a tablet when you can get both in one device?
While and are great on their own, sometimes you just need both — at once — without the hassle of having to carry around two devices all day.
Enter: the hybrid laptop (or just 2-in-1 laptop). It’s a device that you can convert from tablet to laptop and back again with ease.
Why would I want a 2-in-1 laptop?
Simply put, a 2-in-1 laptop allows you to have the best of both devices at your fingertips. You can use the tablet to draw and take hand-written notes with a stylus, or you can use its touch-screen and gesture features for your day-to-day activities. But when you need more control or need to type something up, you can switch into laptop and keyboard mode. Best of all, these machines feature the computing power to run full-sized applications like and more.
What size laptop should you get?
This really comes down to two things: Personal preference and lifestyle. If you’re traveling often and usually have your computer , you’re going to want to go with something more light and compact (thin, 11-inch models will most likely be the best). But, if you’re a huge movie buff who doesn’t normally take their tech on the road with them, spring for a 15-inch screen with a bulky construction so you can have better sessions.
Are cheap laptops worth it?
You know the old saying: You get what you pay for. But thanks to the technology boom of the last few decades, a cheap laptop can actually take you pretty far and won’t break down immediately. It’s all about knowing which one to select. Depending on what you use your laptop for the most, staying stingy might be your best option. (You can also check out our roundups for the cheap laptops that we think are actually worth it — here are our favorite models , and the best .)
What should you look for in a 2-in-1 laptop?
Regardless of what you intend to use your hybrid machine for, a good one should strike a great balance between portability and usability. In other words, you’ll want something that can do what you need it to without being too bulky, difficult to convert, or heavy.
There are a lot of really good 2-in-1 laptops out there, but some of them have vastly different capabilities for different kinds of people. If you’re an artist or a designer, you’ll likely want a 2-in-1 laptop with a large screen for drawing or media viewing. If you’re on the go a lot, or if you’re a student, you might want something a little smaller that can easily fit it in your backpack. If you’re a big writer or use your device for work, you’ll likely want something that feels more like a laptop. But if you’re going to use the tablet more than a keyboard, maybe a tablet with a detachable keyboard is a better option for you.
To help narrow down your search, we gathered up the very best 2-in-1 devices that can suit a variety of needs. Read on to check out our top picks.
Includes a built-in S pen • Bright, colorful screen with energy-saving QLED display • Long battery life
Fingerprint scanner is oddly placed • Can get warm after long use • Shortened shift key
This 2-in-1 laptop looks cool, is easy to use, and comes with a great stylus.
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15This 2-in-1 laptop looks cool, is easy to use, and comes with a great stylus.
-
Storage:
512 GB
-
Memory:
16GB
-
CPU:
Intel Core i7 Processor 1065G7
-
GPU:
Intel Iris Plus Graphics
The device also has a QLED display, which not only saves energy but also maintains brightness without depleting the battery too fast. It runs quickly and allows you to easily multi-task with multiple programs (including photo and video-editing ones) and multiple browsers.
The device features an easy-to-use, 360-degree flip-and-fold design, allowing you to easily switch from laptop mode to presentation mode to tablet mode.
It’s a workhorse that can handle any software • It has a lot of ports • Polished design
No thunderbolt 3 port • It doesn’t come with Lenovo Active Capacity Pens
A powerful 2-in-1 laptop for a mid-range price tag.
Lenovo Flex 2020If you’re looking for a powerful, yet sleek 2-in-1 laptop, then look no further than the Lenovo Flex 2020 with its 14-inch touchscreen.
-
Storage :
1TB
-
Memory:
20GB
-
CPU:
10th Gen Intel 4-Core i5-10210U
-
GPU:
Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
It is very comfortable to rest your palms on as you type on its compact full keyboard. While its display is beautiful with full HD and a sharp resolution, the laptop is also touch-based, as it transforms into a full Windows 10 tablet that supports the (not included).
The base model has a 10th Gen Intel 4-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space — though you can upgrade up to 20GB of RAM and 1TB of space if you have the extra cash to spend. It has a microSD slot for additional storage and portability. While there is no Thunderbolt 3 port, it does feature a single USB Type-C port, along with two USB 3.0 and HDMI ports. It also comes with a backlit keyboard.
Includes a fingerprint reader • Thin design with large HD touch screen
Not the best battery life • No HDMI port
This Chromebook doesn’t sacrifice high quality specs or performance.
Asus Chromebook Flip C436A useful, powerful, and adaptable Chromebook.
-
Storage:
128GB
-
Memory:
8GB
-
CPU:
Intel Core i3-10110U
-
GPU:
Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
Depending on your needs, you can either get it in silver with 8GB of RAM, a Core i3 Processor, and 128GB of storage for $799 or get the upgrade version in “Aerogel White,” which features 16GB RAM, 512 GB of storage, and a Core i5 processor. Both feature a 14-inch, full HD touch screen and a backlit keyboard.
The device is simple to use and it’s easy to flip between laptop and tablet with minimal fuss. That said, the hinges do wobble a little if you tap the display in laptop mode.
Really good build • Amazing and high quality display good enough for gaming • Long battery life
Keyboard takes some time to get used to
The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is a small machine that has the power of a gaming laptop, but in a compact and thin presentation.
Dell XPS 13The Dell XPS is one of the few hybrids that can deliver high-working performance, as well as gaming chops in a trusty 2-in-1.
-
Storage:
256GB
-
Memory:
8GB
-
CPU:
11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7
-
GPU:
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
It’s armed with an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor and great graphics for high-speed gaming for most modern titles. It’s enhanced with sharp detail on its FHD 1920 x 1200 “Infinity Edge” touch screen display.
On top of that, the machine has an amazing battery life that can provide up to (and over) a whopping 16 hours of usability. However, because of its performance and power, the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 gets warm, even if its fans are accelerating at full speed.
It has a very sleek and sexy design, although some might feel it’s a bit ho-hum at this price point. While the hybrid delivers the best of both worlds as a traditional laptop and a powerful 15-inch tablet running Windows 10 all in a small and thin package, it doesn’t come cheap.
Lightweight • Amazingly good battery life • Clear display • Implemented kickstand and fast processor
Signature Type Cover • Surface Pen and Surface Arc Mouse separately • Only 2 ports
Lightweight and versatile, the Surface Pro 7 has a crystal clear display that’s perfect for artists on the go.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7Lightweight and versatile, the Surface Pro 7 has a crystal clear display that’s perfect for artists on the go.
-
Storage:
128GB
-
Memory:
8GB
-
CPU:
Dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor
-
GPU:
Intel UHD Graphics
The base model starts around $749.99, but if you have more money to spend, you can configure it to your needs to give yourself more processing power, RAM, and storage space. Unfortunately, you do have to buy the keyboard separately, which also adds to the price.
This hybrid laptop is the best way to experience Windows 10, as both a traditional laptop and a powerful tablet. The touch display is brilliant for drawing with the Surface Pen, though the stylus is not included. The sleek design makes it a pleasure to hold as a tablet, as the screen can be completely detached. It’s also incredibly lightweight, starting at just 1.70lbs for the base model.
It comes with a stylus • 4K display is immaculate • Good for gaming
Battery life could be longer
The HP Spectre x360 is a good convertible laptop that delivers great performance and amazing power.
HP Spectre x360This blazing fast 2-in-1 laptop doesn’t skimp on high-end specifications that are housed inside of a sleek and ultrathin package.
-
Storage:
256GB
-
Memory:
8GB
-
CPU:
10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
-
GPU:
Intel Iris Plus Graphics
It’s a flagship machine from HP that’s ready to stream 4K and more thanks to its Intel Iris Plus graphics and crisp UHD 4K IPS touch panel display. It even comes with the HP Pen for sketching and quick note-taking.
This laptop hybrid is also one of the few on this list that features a fingerprint sensor for added security, plus it has a super long battery life of about 16.5 hours. It really seems HP tried to pack as many features as it could inside of this machine to justify its price point.
Thin and light • Great for travel • High-res PixelSense display
Stylus and keyboard not included unless you purchase a bundle
The smallest and lightest Microsoft Surface available, the Surface Go 2 is a great option for anyone with an unpredictable day-to-day.
Microsoft Surface Go 2A small and light laptop-tablet combo that’ll adapt to on-the-move lifestyles with no gimmicks.
-
Storage:
64GB
-
Memory:
4GB
-
CPU:
Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4425Y
-
GPU:
Intel UHD Graphics 615
Its small size still packs a punch, though — it has a high-resolution PixelSense touchscreen display that’ll show anything you do in its best light, runs the fan-favorite Windows 10 effortlessly, has two cameras, a 1.6 GHz Pentium processor, and a nine-hour battery that will get you all the way from daytime to downtime.
It also has built-in WiFi, plus optional LTE Advanced for hassle-free connectivity in areas with unsecured public, slow, or no WiFi. Best of all, it has a built-in kickstand cover and it pairs with a stylus and type keyboard cover for optimal use.
Beautiful display • Powerful processor • Impressive color and clarity
Fingerprints • So many fingerprints
The HP Envy x360 has a lot of great features that rival more expensive 2-in-1 laptops, but the high-res display is the reason to pick one up.
HP Envy x360A beautiful display at a decent price tag, along with a slew of other nice quality-of-life features that can stand up to pricier devices.
-
Storage:
1TB
-
Memory:
16GB
-
CPU:
AMD Hexa-Core Ryzen 5 4500U
-
GPU:
Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
Available with 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch full HD touchscreen displays, the HP Envy X360 boasts impressive color and clarity, rivaling laptop-tablets that cost way above its price range. It has all the power you need thanks to its graphics and high-powered processor options.
Windows fans will be happy with the HP’s operating system of choice, and fans of tech in general will be pleased with the Envy’s expanded memory, battery life, Bluetooth capability, and gorgeous backlit keyboard. It even has a bevy of ports, including USB-C, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Thunderbolt.
360-degree hinge • Incredibly high resolution screen • Great storage and processor • Comes with Active Pen Stylus
Stylus holder is plastic and a little flimsy
A world-class hinge allows this device to flex at a full 360-degrees.
Lenovo Yoga C940The best of both worlds: Slim and light in tablet mode, and a solid machine when used as a traditional laptop.
-
Storage:
512GB
-
Memory:
12GB
-
CPU:
9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H
-
GPU:
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB
With this device, you’ll get something that’s slim and light when in tablet mode, as well as a solid workhorse when used as a traditional laptop. Thanks to the machine’s trusty 360-degree hinge, it can flex in almost any position, while still giving you the support you need, so it won’t wobble when in kiosk mode like other convertibles.
The Lenovo Yoga 940 can detect over 4,000 levels of pressure and is perfectly compatible with the computer company’s Active Pen Stylus, which is happily included. The convertible is one of the highest-rated for its ease of drawing and note-taking, while it’s simply effortless to use like a pen on paper.