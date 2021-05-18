Best 2-in-1 laptops for beginners, experts, and everyone in between

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Why buy a laptop *and* a tablet when you can get both in one device?

While and are great on their own, sometimes you just need both — at once — without the hassle of having to carry around two devices all day.

Enter: the hybrid laptop (or just 2-in-1 laptop). It’s a device that you can convert from tablet to laptop and back again with ease.

Why would I want a 2-in-1 laptop?

Simply put, a 2-in-1 laptop allows you to have the best of both devices at your fingertips. You can use the tablet to draw and take hand-written notes with a stylus, or you can use its touch-screen and gesture features for your day-to-day activities. But when you need more control or need to type something up, you can switch into laptop and keyboard mode. Best of all, these machines feature the computing power to run full-sized applications like and more.

What size laptop should you get?

This really comes down to two things: Personal preference and lifestyle. If you’re traveling often and usually have your computer , you’re going to want to go with something more light and compact (thin, 11-inch models will most likely be the best). But, if you’re a huge movie buff who doesn’t normally take their tech on the road with them, spring for a 15-inch screen with a bulky construction so you can have better sessions.

Are cheap laptops worth it?

You know the old saying: You get what you pay for. But thanks to the technology boom of the last few decades, a cheap laptop can actually take you pretty far and won’t break down immediately. It’s all about knowing which one to select. Depending on what you use your laptop for the most, staying stingy might be your best option. (You can also check out our roundups for the cheap laptops that we think are actually worth it — here are our favorite models , and the best .)

What should you look for in a 2-in-1 laptop?

Regardless of what you intend to use your hybrid machine for, a good one should strike a great balance between portability and usability. In other words, you’ll want something that can do what you need it to without being too bulky, difficult to convert, or heavy.

There are a lot of really good 2-in-1 laptops out there, but some of them have vastly different capabilities for different kinds of people. If you’re an artist or a designer, you’ll likely want a 2-in-1 laptop with a large screen for drawing or media viewing. If you’re on the go a lot, or if you’re a student, you might want something a little smaller that can easily fit it in your backpack. If you’re a big writer or use your device for work, you’ll likely want something that feels more like a laptop. But if you’re going to use the tablet more than a keyboard, maybe a tablet with a detachable keyboard is a better option for you.

To help narrow down your search, we gathered up the very best 2-in-1 devices that can suit a variety of needs. Read on to check out our top picks.



Includes a built-in S pen • Bright, colorful screen with energy-saving QLED display • Long battery life Fingerprint scanner is oddly placed • Can get warm after long use • Shortened shift key This 2-in-1 laptop looks cool, is easy to use, and comes with a great stylus. Storage:

512 GB

512 GB Memory:

16GB

16GB CPU:

Intel Core i7 Processor 1065G7

Intel Core i7 Processor 1065G7 GPU:

Intel Iris Plus Graphics Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15 This 2-in-1 laptop looks cool, is easy to use, and comes with a great stylus.

The device also has a QLED display, which not only saves energy but also maintains brightness without depleting the battery too fast. It runs quickly and allows you to easily multi-task with multiple programs (including photo and video-editing ones) and multiple browsers.

The device features an easy-to-use, 360-degree flip-and-fold design, allowing you to easily switch from laptop mode to presentation mode to tablet mode. The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15 is a stand-out 2-in-1 laptop that will catch your eye immediately, thanks to its cool, royal blue exterior. This device comes with an amazingly accurate stylus that makes note-taking easy and will keep artists and professional artists happy.The device also has a QLED display, which not only saves energy but also maintains brightness without depleting the battery too fast. It runs quickly and allows you to easily multi-task with multiple programs (including photo and video-editing ones) and multiple browsers.The device features an easy-to-use, 360-degree flip-and-fold design, allowing you to easily switch from laptop mode to presentation mode to tablet mode.



It’s a workhorse that can handle any software • It has a lot of ports • Polished design No thunderbolt 3 port • It doesn’t come with Lenovo Active Capacity Pens A powerful 2-in-1 laptop for a mid-range price tag. Storage :

1TB

1TB Memory:

20GB

20GB CPU:

10th Gen Intel 4-Core i5-10210U

10th Gen Intel 4-Core i5-10210U GPU:

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Lenovo Flex 2020 If you’re looking for a powerful, yet sleek 2-in-1 laptop, then look no further than the Lenovo Flex 2020 with its 14-inch touchscreen.

It is very comfortable to rest your palms on as you type on its compact full keyboard. While its display is beautiful with full HD and a sharp resolution, the laptop is also touch-based, as it transforms into a full Windows 10 tablet that supports the (not included).

The base model has a 10th Gen Intel 4-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space — though you can upgrade up to 20GB of RAM and 1TB of space if you have the extra cash to spend. It has a microSD slot for additional storage and portability. While there is no Thunderbolt 3 port, it does feature a single USB Type-C port, along with two USB 3.0 and HDMI ports. It also comes with a backlit keyboard. If you’re looking for a powerful yet sleek 2-in-1 laptop, then look no further than the Lenovo Flex 2020 with its 14-inch touchscreen. The computer company didn’t cut any corners to get this machine to under $1000, but you’d be surprised what’s underneath the hood that makes it a powerful and graceful hybrid.It is very comfortable to rest your palms on as you type on its compact full keyboard. While its display is beautiful with full HD and a sharp resolution, the laptop is also touch-based, as it transforms into a full Windows 10 tablet that supports the (not included).The base model has a 10th Gen Intel 4-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space — though you can upgrade up to 20GB of RAM and 1TB of space if you have the extra cash to spend. It has a microSD slot for additional storage and portability. While there is no Thunderbolt 3 port, it does feature a single USB Type-C port, along with two USB 3.0 and HDMI ports. It also comes with a backlit keyboard.



Includes a fingerprint reader • Thin design with large HD touch screen Not the best battery life • No HDMI port This Chromebook doesn’t sacrifice high quality specs or performance. Storage:

128GB

128GB Memory:

8GB

8GB CPU:

Intel Core i3-10110U

Intel Core i3-10110U GPU:

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Asus Chromebook Flip C436 A useful, powerful, and adaptable Chromebook.

Depending on your needs, you can either get it in silver with 8GB of RAM, a Core i3 Processor, and 128GB of storage for $799 or get the upgrade version in “Aerogel White,” which features 16GB RAM, 512 GB of storage, and a Core i5 processor. Both feature a 14-inch, full HD touch screen and a backlit keyboard.

The device is simple to use and it’s easy to flip between laptop and tablet with minimal fuss. That said, the hinges do wobble a little if you tap the display in laptop mode. We all know the stigma that Chromebooks are cheap and plastic laptops that only run the Google Chrome browser as its operating system. Well, that might have been the case for Chromebooks of the past, but now they’re marching into deluxe Chromebook territory with the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 — without breaking the bank.Depending on your needs, you can either get it in silver with 8GB of RAM, a Core i3 Processor, and 128GB of storage for $799 or get the upgrade version in “Aerogel White,” which features 16GB RAM, 512 GB of storage, and a Core i5 processor. Both feature a 14-inch, full HD touch screen and a backlit keyboard.The device is simple to use and it’s easy to flip between laptop and tablet with minimal fuss. That said, the hinges do wobble a little if you tap the display in laptop mode.



Really good build • Amazing and high quality display good enough for gaming • Long battery life Keyboard takes some time to get used to The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is a small machine that has the power of a gaming laptop, but in a compact and thin presentation. Storage:

256GB

256GB Memory:

8GB

8GB CPU:

11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7

11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 GPU:

Intel Iris Xe Graphics Dell XPS 13 The Dell XPS is one of the few hybrids that can deliver high-working performance, as well as gaming chops in a trusty 2-in-1.

It’s armed with an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor and great graphics for high-speed gaming for most modern titles. It’s enhanced with sharp detail on its FHD 1920 x 1200 “Infinity Edge” touch screen display.

On top of that, the machine has an amazing battery life that can provide up to (and over) a whopping 16 hours of usability. However, because of its performance and power, the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 gets warm, even if its fans are accelerating at full speed.

It has a very sleek and sexy design, although some might feel it’s a bit ho-hum at this price point. While the hybrid delivers the best of both worlds as a traditional laptop and a powerful 15-inch tablet running Windows 10 all in a small and thin package, it doesn’t come cheap. Often, 2-in-1 hybrid machines have to give up power to make it more easily convert from a laptop into a tablet. However, the Dell XPS 13 is one of the few hybrids that can deliver high-working performance, as well as gaming chops in a trusty 2-in-1.It’s armed with an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor and great graphics for high-speed gaming for most modern titles. It’s enhanced with sharp detail on its FHD 1920 x 1200 “Infinity Edge” touch screen display.On top of that, the machine has an amazing battery life that can provide up to (and over) a whopping 16 hours of usability. However, because of its performance and power, the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 gets warm, even if its fans are accelerating at full speed.It has a very sleek and sexy design, although some might feel it’s a bit ho-hum at this price point. While the hybrid delivers the best of both worlds as a traditional laptop and a powerful 15-inch tablet running Windows 10 all in a small and thin package, it doesn’t come cheap.



Lightweight • Amazingly good battery life • Clear display • Implemented kickstand and fast processor Signature Type Cover • Surface Pen and Surface Arc Mouse separately • Only 2 ports Lightweight and versatile, the Surface Pro 7 has a crystal clear display that’s perfect for artists on the go. Storage:

128GB

128GB Memory:

8GB

8GB CPU:

Dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor

Dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor GPU:

Intel UHD Graphics Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Lightweight and versatile, the Surface Pro 7 has a crystal clear display that’s perfect for artists on the go.

The base model starts around $749.99, but if you have more money to spend, you can configure it to your needs to give yourself more processing power, RAM, and storage space. Unfortunately, you do have to buy the keyboard separately, which also adds to the price.

This hybrid laptop is the best way to experience Windows 10, as both a traditional laptop and a powerful tablet. The touch display is brilliant for drawing with the Surface Pen, though the stylus is not included. The sleek design makes it a pleasure to hold as a tablet, as the screen can be completely detached. It’s also incredibly lightweight, starting at just 1.70lbs for the base model. Ever since Microsoft started to make their own laptops and tablets, the computer company has been known for packing tons of high-end and powerful specifications into their machines, putting them on par with other PC makers like Dell and HP. The Surface Pro 7 is definitely no exception to that with its fast processing power, all-day battery life, and lightweight versatility.The base model starts around $749.99, but if you have more money to spend, you can configure it to your needs to give yourself more processing power, RAM, and storage space. Unfortunately, you do have to buy the keyboard separately, which also adds to the price.This hybrid laptop is the best way to experience Windows 10, as both a traditional laptop and a powerful tablet. The touch display is brilliant for drawing with the Surface Pen, though the stylus is not included. The sleek design makes it a pleasure to hold as a tablet, as the screen can be completely detached. It’s also incredibly lightweight, starting at just 1.70lbs for the base model.



It comes with a stylus • 4K display is immaculate • Good for gaming Battery life could be longer The HP Spectre x360 is a good convertible laptop that delivers great performance and amazing power. Storage:

256GB

256GB Memory:

8GB

8GB CPU:

10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor GPU:

Intel Iris Plus Graphics HP Spectre x360 This blazing fast 2-in-1 laptop doesn’t skimp on high-end specifications that are housed inside of a sleek and ultrathin package.

It’s a flagship machine from HP that’s ready to stream 4K and more thanks to its Intel Iris Plus graphics and crisp UHD 4K IPS touch panel display. It even comes with the HP Pen for sketching and quick note-taking.

This laptop hybrid is also one of the few on this list that features a fingerprint sensor for added security, plus it has a super long battery life of about 16.5 hours. It really seems HP tried to pack as many features as it could inside of this machine to justify its price point. Armed with a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, the HP Spectre x360 is a blazing fast 2-in-1 laptop that doesn’t skimp on high-end specifications — and it’s all housed inside of a sleek, ultrathin package that weighs less than three pounds.It’s a flagship machine from HP that’s ready to stream 4K and more thanks to its Intel Iris Plus graphics and crisp UHD 4K IPS touch panel display. It even comes with the HP Pen for sketching and quick note-taking.This laptop hybrid is also one of the few on this list that features a fingerprint sensor for added security, plus it has a super long battery life of about 16.5 hours. It really seems HP tried to pack as many features as it could inside of this machine to justify its price point.



Thin and light • Great for travel • High-res PixelSense display Stylus and keyboard not included unless you purchase a bundle The smallest and lightest Microsoft Surface available, the Surface Go 2 is a great option for anyone with an unpredictable day-to-day. Storage:

64GB

64GB Memory:

4GB

4GB CPU:

Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4425Y

Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4425Y GPU:

Intel UHD Graphics 615 Microsoft Surface Go 2 A small and light laptop-tablet combo that’ll adapt to on-the-move lifestyles with no gimmicks.

Its small size still packs a punch, though — it has a high-resolution PixelSense touchscreen display that’ll show anything you do in its best light, runs the fan-favorite Windows 10 effortlessly, has two cameras, a 1.6 GHz Pentium processor, and a nine-hour battery that will get you all the way from daytime to downtime.

It also has built-in WiFi, plus optional LTE Advanced for hassle-free connectivity in areas with unsecured public, slow, or no WiFi. Best of all, it has a built-in kickstand cover and it pairs with a stylus and type keyboard cover for optimal use. In need of some personal tech that can adapt to an unpredictable way of life? Enter the Microsoft Surface Go 2 — the smallest, lightest iteration of Microsoft’s iconic 2-in-1 laptop and tablet combo. It’s made for those whose office may change depending on the day, who call an airport their second home, or who just don’t want to be held down by some clunky device.Its small size still packs a punch, though — it has a high-resolution PixelSense touchscreen display that’ll show anything you do in its best light, runs the fan-favorite Windows 10 effortlessly, has two cameras, a 1.6 GHz Pentium processor, and a nine-hour battery that will get you all the way from daytime to downtime.It also has built-in WiFi, plus optional LTE Advanced for hassle-free connectivity in areas with unsecured public, slow, or no WiFi. Best of all, it has a built-in kickstand cover and it pairs with a stylus and type keyboard cover for optimal use.



Beautiful display • Powerful processor • Impressive color and clarity Fingerprints • So many fingerprints The HP Envy x360 has a lot of great features that rival more expensive 2-in-1 laptops, but the high-res display is the reason to pick one up. Storage:

1TB

1TB Memory:

16GB

16GB CPU:

AMD Hexa-Core Ryzen 5 4500U

AMD Hexa-Core Ryzen 5 4500U GPU:

Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics HP Envy x360 A beautiful display at a decent price tag, along with a slew of other nice quality-of-life features that can stand up to pricier devices.

Available with 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch full HD touchscreen displays, the HP Envy X360 boasts impressive color and clarity, rivaling laptop-tablets that cost way above its price range. It has all the power you need thanks to its graphics and high-powered processor options.

Windows fans will be happy with the HP’s operating system of choice, and fans of tech in general will be pleased with the Envy’s expanded memory, battery life, Bluetooth capability, and gorgeous backlit keyboard. It even has a bevy of ports, including USB-C, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Thunderbolt. If you enjoy looking at pretty colors and don’t feel like forking over your entire life savings, the HP Envy x360 may be the best 2-in-1 laptop for you. In other words, it’s got a really nice display at a fair price, which isn’t always easy to find.Available with 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch full HD touchscreen displays, the HP Envy X360 boasts impressive color and clarity, rivaling laptop-tablets that cost way above its price range. It has all the power you need thanks to its graphics and high-powered processor options.Windows fans will be happy with the HP’s operating system of choice, and fans of tech in general will be pleased with the Envy’s expanded memory, battery life, Bluetooth capability, and gorgeous backlit keyboard. It even has a bevy of ports, including USB-C, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Thunderbolt.