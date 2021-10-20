Best 4K and QLED TV deals as of Oct. 18, including a Sony sale at Amazon

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

UPDATE: Oct. 18, 2021, 1:21 p.m. EDT This story has been updated to include the latest deals.

Best TV deals to shop as of Oct. 18:

Large 4K TVs no longer have to cost an exorbitant amount of money. Rather, these high-quality TVs featuring punchy colors, decipherable shadows, and smooth transitions are actually affordable for regular consumers. And to make them even more budget-friendly, we’ve gathered up the best deals on 4K and QLED TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.

Samsung

OUR TOP PICK: Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV — $3,499.99 (save $1,500)

You know when you’re in the movie theater and the audio sounds like it’s coming from the direction of the action on screen? The Samsung Neo QLED TV does that, too. On top of Object Tracking Sound, this TV has 8K resolution and super thin bezels, so you’ll truly feel like you’re at the theater.

Credit: Samsung

LG

OUR TOP PICK: LG C1 Series 65-inch OLED 4K TV — $1,796.99 (save $703)

The LG C1’s OLED display has more than 8 million pixels to bring you deep blacks and vibrant colors. Its 4K AI processor adjusts with the content to ensure everything you watch looks the best it can. It also has a fast refresh rate, making it good for gaming.

Credit: LG

Sony

OUR TOP PICK: Sony X91J 85-inch LED 4K Google TV — $2,799.99 (save $700)

This Sony X91J is a massive 85 inches, making it great for a home theater. It’s a smart TV with voice commands built in — you don’t need to have an Echo or Google speaker.

Credit: Sony

Other TV deals from TCL, Vizio, more

OUR TOP PICK: TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K Roku TV — $699.99 (save $200)

Roku TVs are super intuitive and have a user-friendly interface, and this large 65-inch TV is on sale for $700. It’s got a 4K gaming mode that can automatically detect compatible gaming systems.

Credit: TCL

Explore related content: