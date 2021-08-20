Best 4K monitor deal: Save $82 on LG 27-inch AMD FreeSync monitor

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $82: The LG 27UK500-B 4K monitor with IPS display, AMD FreeSync, and HDR 10 is on sale for $267.99 at Amazon as of Aug. 17.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop for school or your home office, a separate monitor will make a world of difference. A second screen not only helps you work efficiently, but also provides a considerable boost in image quality, particularly if you like to play games on the side.

Those are just a few reasons to consider an upgrade to this 27-inch LG 4K monitor. Listed as the LG 27UK500-B model with an original price of $349.99, you’ll get it for its lowest price yet — $267.99 — after a 23% discount.

You’ll notice the difference in color and clarity once you connect your laptop to the 27-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS display. Those precise details are due to the IPS technology that creates true-to-life colors while reproducing 98% of the sRGB color spectrum. That clarity also makes this monitor great for anyone who does a lot of work with graphic design or editing videos and photos.

The monitor is great for playtime, too. Not only can you game in 4K, it supports HDR 10, one of the newer HDR standards that further improves picture quality to make pictures look more real. It also includes AMD FreeSync to reduce frame rate choppiness for a smoother gaming experience.

