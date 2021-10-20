Best 4K TV deal: Sony 65-inch Bravia A9G OLED 4K TV is $1,300 off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $1,300: Grab the 2019 Sony 65-inch XBR-65A9G OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,699.99, down from $2,999.99 — a 43% savings.

Black Friday is the time to buy a new TV. Every year, this is when we see the best deals on super nice 4K and QLED TVs. And because all bets are off this Black Friday and retailers are hosting Black Friday events throughout October and November, we’re already seeing amazing sale prices as of Oct. 18.

The 2019 Sony 65-inch XBR-65A9G OLED 4K TV is on sale for $1,699.99, down from its original price of $2,999.99. (The original MSRP is not shown on the listing page, but trust us, you’re saving $1,300.)

Open your favorite streaming apps from the remote, or use Apple AirPlay 2 and stream from your phone.

This is an older TV model, but it’s still a great buy. The OLED display features millions of pixels designed to show you vibrant colors and deep blacks. Plus, it adjusts for brightness and brings out natural colors.

The Sony A9G also has a gaming mode, so you can play in 4K and enjoy a smooth and responsive experience. It’s equipped with Apple AirPlay 2 as well for easy streaming from other devices like your phone or iPad.

