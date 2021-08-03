Best 4K TV deals this weekend: Save on LG NanoCell and Toshiba Fire TV

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

No one should have to guess what’s going on in that dark scene of The Handmaid’s Tale. Since 2020, TV manufacturers have been pumping out large, affordable 4K panels at a wicked fast pace — which means watching your favorite content with punchy colors, decipherable shadows, and smooth transitions doesn’t have to be reserved for the movie theater. Each weekend, we’ll be compiling a list of our favorite 4K and QLED TV deals from Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.

Samsung

OUR TOP PICK: Samsung 85-inch Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV (QN85Q60AAFXZA) — $2,297.99 (save $500 through a free Amazon credit)

Officially, this gigantic 2021 Samsung QLED TV has never dropped below its list price of $2,797.99 at Amazon. But you won’t pay even close to that price if you add code QCEASG5XA8HY at checkout, which applies a $500 credit in that can be used on future Amazon purchases. In a roundabout way, that’s around 20% off one of Samsung’s newest QLED creations with some of its juiciest colors and brightest HDR to date.

LG

OUR TOP PICK: LG 65-inch 2021 Nano80 Series 4K LED Smart TV (65NANO80UPA) — $969.99 (save $133)

LG builds on its NanoCell tech, which concentrates on color depth through an extra light filter, in an upgraded line of mid-range 4K TVs for 2021. For the price, the Nano80 series offers impressive viewing angles and crisp active HDR for an experience customized to whatever you’re watching.

Sony

OUR TOP PICK: Sony 43-inch X85J 4K UHD Smart TV (KD43X85J) — $748 (save $151.99)

A VA panel separates Sony’s 2021 X85J and X80J series TVs. Compared to the IPS panel of the entry-level X80J, the X85J in this week’s spotlight takes advantage of a VA panel’s surged contrast ratio and refresh rate. Dolby Vision HDR complements with deepened black shades — a great option for horror fans who prefer the darkroom theater experience.

Hisense, Vizio, and more

OUR TOP PICK: Toshiba 2021 43-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (43C350KU) — $269.99 (save $100)

Fire TV-edition smart TVs continue to perform solidly while flying under the price radar of TCL and Vizio. Brightness and color are the only noteworthy upgrades in Toshiba’s 2021 C350, but it’s a decent view with Dolby Vision for the budget-conscious. Amazon recently gave the green light to AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit on this model, making Peacock a little more accessible.

