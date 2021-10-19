Best AI writing tool deal: 94% off lifetime subscription to Rytr (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: A lifetime subscription to the Rytr AI Writing Tool is on sale for £55.25 as of Oct. 17, saving you 94% on list price.

Rytr is an intuitive, AI-powered writing tool that can create high-quality content for you. All you have to do is feed it some relevant information — like topic, tone, and format — and in return, it will deliver content to fit your needs.

Rytr is easily accessible on any browser (via desktop or mobile). Once you open it up, you’ll choose your use case from over 25 different categories, including emails, Facebook ads, blog text, landing pages, captions, product descriptions, taglines, headlines, and more. Then you’ll choose your tone from over a dozen options, like “convincing,” “casual,” or “appreciative.” Finally, you’ll type in some input text for the topic at hand, choose how many variants you’d like, and click the “Ryte for me” button.

From there, you can edit it as you see fit and truly customize it for your brand — all while feeling confident that it’s SEO-friendly.

With a lifetime subscription, you can generate up to 75,000 characters per month. For a limited time, it’ll only cost you £55.25.