Best Amazon gift card deal: £6 free when you top up balance (UK deal)

TL;DR: As of Aug. 3, you can get £6 extra added to your Amazon gift card balance when you top up £50 or more.

Every little helps, and whilst we know that an extra £6 to spend doesn’t sound like a massive amount, it could help you secure something you’ve been saving up to buy.

To redeem this offer, all you need to do is select the yellow “Apply your Top Up reward” button right here, top up your gift card balance with £50 or more in one transaction, and the extra £6 will then be added to your balance once everything has been processed. It’s that simple.

Add a little extra to your gift card balance on Amazon.

Credit: Amazon

