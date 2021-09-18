Best audio learning subscription deal: 90% off Knowable (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: A lifetime subscription to the Knowable Audio Learning Platform is on sale for £43.38 as of Sept. 16, saving you 90% on list price.

Good health isn’t just about physical activity. In fact, from the WHO perspective, mental and social well-being are just as important as staying active when it comes to a long life expectancy. In other words, cutting off learning in the first quarter of your life could have detrimental consequences.

Staying dedicated to lifelong learning isn’t as easy as it seems, though — you need the right tools to stay consistent. And Knowable Audio Learning Platform is a great way to do that.

Knowable is designed to help you learn something new every day just by popping in your headphones. With a model that’s audio-first, you can grasp important self-improvement topics — from productivity and creativity to entrepreneurship and mental habits — in bite-sized, screen-free lessons anytime you want.

Courses are taught by world-renowned experts and institutions, including NBA All-Star Chris Paul, Reddit Cofounder Alexis Ohanian, acclaimed food writer Mark Bittman, MIT, UCB, and astronaut Scott Kelly — just to name a few. And beyond the quick but in-depth lessons, you’ll also get supplemental materials to really help the knowledge sink in. These include summaries, quizzes, workbooks, and even weekly live conversations with Knowable experts. The app itself even boasts 4.7 out of 5 stars on the App Store.

Content is basically presented in the form of an audiobook or podcast. So, you can just pop in your headphones, listen, and learn on the go — whether you’re on a run, in line at the grocery store, on your lunch break at work, or even smashing buttons on your PS5. Knowable makes multitasking easy, as there’s no screen-watching necessary to expand your mind.

For a limited time, you can commit to consistent learning with Knowable for just £43.38 for life — a significant discount from its usual £433 value.