Best automatic cat feeders in 2021: The best pet feeders in the UK

Pet parents can enjoy all the convenience of an automatic cat feeder, without the hefty price tag, thanks to this unit.

The PetSafe Five-Meal Automatic Feeder features five chambers which can hold up to one cup of food in each spot. Because of its covered, spinning design, it can be used with both wet and dry foods of varying shapes and sizes — there’s also nothing to get jammed, unlike with hopper-style feeders.

The BPA-free, dishwasher-safe food tray makes for easier cleanup. Keep in mind that while there are five chambers, one will be available to your cat right away. The spinning system is nice, as you can check how much food your kitty has (or hasn’t) eaten at the end of the day. There’s also a two-meal version available if your pet doesn’t require as many meals.

Because of its compact and lightweight design, this feeder is also a great pick for when you have to travel with your cat and want to keep them on their regularly scheduled meals. Even if you aren’t super tech-savvy, this feeder is easy to program.