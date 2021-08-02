Best automatic litter box deal: Save $60 on the PetSafe ScoopFree

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $60.04: The PetSafe ScoopFree self-cleaning litter box is on sale for $129.95 at Amazon, a 32% savings on its original price of $189.99.

If you travel a lot, work long hours, or simply don’t want to scoop cat poop and pee clumps, an automatic litter box might be your saving grace. The PetSafe ScoopFree Ultra is one of our top picks for self-cleaning litter boxes, and as of July 29, it’s on sale for $129.95, which means you’ll save $60.

The litter box uses disposable crystal litter trays that you replace every 30 days. After your cat does its business, the box waits 20 minutes and then rakes any solids into the waste compartment on the litter tray. It might take your cat some time to get used to crystal litter if you’ve never used it before, but it’s better at odor control and involves way less dust than traditional litter. This particular litter box is also covered for even more odor control.

Instead of crouching down to scoop up cat poop every day, you really can just set it and forget it with the PetSafe ScoopFree. It only needs your attention every few weeks when it’s time to replace the tray. Snag the self-cleaning litter box while it’s on sale for $129.95.

