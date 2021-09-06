Best back to school laptop deal: £300 off Asus ZenBook S13 (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVS 23%: The Asus ZenBook S13 UX393 laptop is on sale for £999.99 in Amazon’s end of summer sale, saving you £300 on list price.

In the blink of an eye, school is back. The summer holidays might be over, but there is still time to save on back to school essentials.

Amazon’s end of summer sale has showcased absolutely loads of impressive deals on everything from kitchen appliances to smart speakers. It has also offered plenty of opportunities to save on school essentials, like laptops.

There are a lot of deals to consider, but the £300 discount on the Asus ZenBook S13 UX393 laptop is tough to beat. The Asus ZenBook S13 UX393 laptop is on sale for £999.99 in Amazon’s End Of Summer Sale, saving you 23% on list price.

This portable laptop has a 4K Ultra-HD touchscreen and all-metal magnesium alloy unibody for a combination of strength and lightness. The battery lasts for 14 hours on a single charge, and if it does run out, fast charge gets you back to 60% in just 49 minutes.

Head back to school in style with this lightweight laptop from Asus.

Credit: ASUS

