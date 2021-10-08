Best Black Friday TV deals in 2021: Samsung, Philips, LG, and more in the UK

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: WATCH U.S. NETFLIX IN THE UK



Credit: NordVPN

A three-year subscription to NordVPN is on sale for £2.71 per month for Black Friday. NordVPN is one of the best VPNs for security and streaming, and can unlock leading sites like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

NordVPN three-year subscription + three months for free — £2.71 per month (30-day money-back guarantee included)

THE TOP 10 TV DEALS THIS BLACK FRIDAY

TV deals always get people excited during major shopping events, and that’s because you can usually find massive discounts on the biggest and best sets from brands like Samsung, LG, Philips, Sony Bravia, and more. There are plenty of decent TV deals on Prime Day and around Christmas, but nothing comes close to Black Friday.

Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) is famous for impressive TV deals, so if you’re looking to upgrade, these sales are a good place to start.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2021?

Black Friday takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving every year, and that falls on Nov. 26 in 2021. Cyber Monday comes right after Black Friday , so will be on Nov. 29 this year. Those are the two dates you need to circle in your calendar, but really this shopping event lasts much longer than just a couple of days.

Retailers will start trickling out their deals much sooner than late November — we’re thinking as early as October.

What TV deals will we see in 2021?

Everyone gets excited about TV deals, and that’s because a bunch of leading retailers tend to offer massive discounts on all the most popular brands. We’re expecting big deals on TVs from the likes of Sony Bravia, Hisense, LG, and many more top brands. You should be able to find deals on small screens, enormous 8K models, and everything in between. So whatever you’re looking for, there should be something for you during Black Friday.

All leading technology retailers start dropping deals from the start of November (or sooner). The likes of Amazon, Currys, and Argos have a history of posting impressive TV deals, but it isn’t just these retailers. Pretty much every site will offer some big savings during this busy shopping season, so if you don’t see what you are looking for from one retailer, remain calm and move onto the next. Patience is key during this hectic shopping season.

4K and 8K TVs will probably feature in plenty of deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we have already seen lots of discounted TVs on Amazon.

Where can you find the best TV deals in 2021?

The best retailers to consider if you’re looking to invest in a TV are the names you would expect. There are no big surprises here, but these are the retailers you should check out for the best deals during Black Friday:

Argos — Won’t have the range of deals that the likes of Amazon and Currys will offer, but you can often find little gems on Argos. We recommend keeping a close eye on Argos if you’re looking for deals on smaller sets.

Amazon — This massive online retailer is always a hit on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it should probably be your first option when it comes to TV deals. You can find absolutely everything on the site, including popular models like Philips Ambilight and Samsung 8K TVs.

Currys PC World — Currys PC World offers genuine competition to Amazon when it comes to TV deals, and we’re expecting another battle in 2021. You should be able to find plenty of deals on all the biggest brands, including Toshiba, Panasonic, and TCL.

John Lewis — This might not seem like the most obvious place to find TV deals, but there are always plenty of offers to consider on top brands. Plus, John Lewis is normally one of the best retailers when it comes to warranties, which is useful if you’re spending big this Black Friday.

There are going to be absolutely loads of deals elsewhere, but you are going to save yourself a lot of time and energy by prioritising these sites.

The best TV deals in 2020

Last year, we saw deals on all the most popular TV brands over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with some seriously big discounts on offer. We’re hopeful for something similar in 2021, and the early signs are good.

Something we saw a lot of last year were deals on 4K TVs, and we expect to see more of the same in 2021. You will once again be able to pick up heavily discounted 4K TVs from all the biggest names. Something we didn’t see a lot of were deals on 8K TVs, but that might change in 2021. There will be a lot of customers looking to upgrade to match next-gen consoles, so 8K technology might be top of wishlists for Black Friday.

We can’t predict exactly what will happen this year, but if you want to keep track of all the best TV deals, you should bookmark this page. We will be feeding you all the best deals throughout Black Friday, so you can walk away with the biggest discounts on everything on your wishlist.

