Best bladeless fans that aren’t Dyson (and one that is)

It might never have occurred to you to go bladeless when looking for a new fan, but there are plenty of reasons to do so. Not only are they more aesthetically pleasing than traditional fans but they’re also much safer for kids and pets, easier to clean, and more energy efficient on top of it.

What to consider before buying a bladeless fan

Most bladeless fans are inherently more energy efficient and aesthetically pleasing than the traditional counterpart, but you’ll still want to take the time to read the specs and decide what you’re willing to splurge on. Do you want a fan that will purify your air and act as a cooling system? It might be worth investing in the classic Dyson. That said, if you’re looking for something to simply circulate the air then a cheaper option like the CONBOLA Desk Fan will do just fine.

You might assume that bladeless fans come at a much more premium price than their standard counterpart, but you’d be surprised to know that bladeless fans have become much more affordable than more premium brands like Dyson would have you believe. Below, we’ve searched the Internet to round up some of the top-rated bladeless fans for every budget and lifestyle need.