Best brain training course deal: 99% off online bundle (UK deal)

No matter how old you are, you can rewire your brain so you can think faster, improve your memory, read faster, and so much more. And as a result, you just might work smarter, see a productivity boost, and finally finish that stack of books on your bedside table. All you need is a little push in the right direction.

With lifetime access to these 10 courses and 330 lessons in the 2021 All-in-One Supercharged Brain Training Bundle, you can stimulate your brain and learn to use it in a whole new way. And you won’t even have to get up off the sofa.

You’ll begin with a speed reading course, which will unlock the secrets to speed reading and new techniques that will teach you the cognitive and neurological factors that go into smarter learning. Then, train your brain to learn new skills no matter what age you are with the neuroplasticity course. Whether you want to change old habits, learn new skills, or even alter memories, this course can teach you how to change the way you think inside your own head.

Additional courses on brain fitness training to boost mental performance and how to study better in less time with memory techniques follow, but you can take the courses in any order you wish and at your own pace.

You’ll learn from top-rated instructors, like Felix Harder and Jonathan Levi. Harder is a certified nutritionist, fitness coach, and Amazon best-selling author who uses science-backed health advice to teach you how to rewire your brain. He’s coached over 20,000 students and boasts an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star instructor rating. Levi is a lifehacker from Silicon Valley and an experienced entrepreneur with an overwhelming amount of knowledge to share. He, too, boasts a 4.5-star rating from tens of thousands of prior students.

Normally, the 2021 brain training bundle that includes lifetime access to 10 courses retails for £1,442. But, for a limited time, you can take 99% off of the regular retail price, and get access on unlimited devices for just £14.42.