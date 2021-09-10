Best coding course deal: 98% off Arduino class bundle (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Summer is over. So, you might as well prepare now with some new ways to stimulate your mind over the winter months. If you’re over the puzzle craze and you’ve played every video game in your arsenal, perhaps try something more challenging, like coding your own Internet of Things devices.

It’s not as scary as you think, thanks to this Ultimate Arduino Coding Power Course Bundle, which features a baker’s dozen of courses on Arduino, Raspberry Pi, ROS1, and ROS2.

For the uninitiated, Arduino is an open-source platform used for building electronics projects. It consists of a physical programmable circuit board and a piece of software that runs on your computer used to write and upload code to the board. It’s made for hobbyists, tinkerers, hackers, designers, and more, and basically offers a DIY way to build electronic devices that do what you want.

The 13 courses in this bundle are taught by two highly-rated instructors with over 4 out of 5 stars. There’s Edouard Renard, a software engineer and entrepreneur who co-founded a robotics startup in 2016 by building a complete robotic arm from scratch with Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and more. And then there’s Ashraf Said, whose business, Educational Engineering Team is a leader in the microcontroller industry with over a decade of experience to show for it. Between the two of them, you’ll learn to build Arduino boards, code them, and use them in your projects.

But first, you’ll probably want to kick things off with the Arduino for Beginners course, where you’ll tackle hands-on activities to get a broader understanding of the way your board works. Once you gain some confidence, you can practice your Arduino knowledge with over 30 different projects, including voice control robots, an Arduino-based piano, a radar station, and a home automation station.

As you work your way through each step-by-step project, you’ll gain a better understanding of how everything works together. And by the time you complete all 59 hours of content, you’ll be ready to make your own IoT devices from scratch.

