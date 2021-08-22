Best coding course deal: 98% off Python programming bundle (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle is on sale for £21.72 as of Aug. 19, saving you 98% on list price.

Starting your coding journey can be intimidating. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the massive number of languages and frameworks out there before you even sit down to start your first lesson. But the reality is you have to start somewhere — and many professionals agree that Python is one of the best kickoff points.

As one of the best coding languages for beginners, Python has easy syntax and acts as an excellent gateway language. It’s useful across many fields — particularly machine learning and data science. If you’re looking for a place to start your coding journey, the Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle packs 90 hours of beginner Python instruction for only £21.72.

Taught by instructors like software engineers Edouard Renard and Boris Paskhaver, this Python training features 10 courses that start with the basics and build up to more advanced concepts and executions. You’ll get a briefing on all the concepts and commands at the heart of Python, including its role in data science and visualisations. And from the very beginning, you’ll be writing code and creating various scripts and software for hands-on projects. Don’t be intimidated; you can work completely at your own pace and on your schedule. By the end, you’ll even build your own working bot to buy and sell stocks.

