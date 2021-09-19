Best coffee maker deal: Get KitchenAid’s drip machine for under $90

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $20: The KitchenAid Sprial Showerhead Drip Coffee Maker (12-cup) in matte charcoal gray is on sale for $89.99 at Amazon as of Sept. 16.

Fall is prime time to pin down your go-to comfort cup.

Coffee purists investigating how to make the richest — not the fastest — pumpkin spice brew at home might consider upping their game with a fancy new drip coffee maker. KitchenAid’s well-liked Spiral Showerhead Drip Coffee Maker is currently on sale for $89.99 at Amazon if you go with the matte gray charcoal color.

Thoroughly extracted coffee takes time. While coffee makers that use pods over grounds are admittedly convenient, the brisk method only allows for a tiny amount of contact between the hot water and coffee.

Meanwhile, this showerhead approach pushes the brew through 29 holes to saturate the grounds, creating a steady flow of water and coffee. The process, similar to pour-over, is purposefully not instant to ensure that all the aromas and flavors from your favorite grounds are preserved.

Customizable features include variable brew strength, 24-hour scheduling, and a pause-and-pour feature to grab a quick cup before the whole 12-cup brew has finished. Two hot plates keep coffee warm for two hours while avoiding that burnt taste.

Credit: kitchenaid

