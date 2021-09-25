Best coffee maker deal: The Keurig K-Duo Essentials is $20 off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $20: Grab the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker for just $79, down from $99 at Walmart as of Sept. 22. That’s a 20% discount.

You know what’s better than one cup of coffee? Multiple cups of coffee. You can disagree with me, but also acknowledge that on the days you need several cups to keep a group caffeinated (important) or save yourself from a haze (very important), slogging to the single-serve machine over and over just isn’t the move.

Luckily, there’s a coffee maker out there that gives you the best of both worlds.

The 60-ounce water reservoir feeds the single serving and carafe of this maker.

As of Sept. 22, the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker is on sale for $79 at Walmart. With the left side of the machine, you can brew eight, 10, or 12 cups of coffee, and with the right, an eight, 10, or 12-oz cup of coffee. Pretty nice symmetry, right?

If you like having plenty of options but don’t like feeling beholden to single-use pods, you’ve still got options. The K-Duo Essentials is compatible with reusable K-cups, so you can be kind to the environment and use the grind you love most. On the carafe end of things, the hot plate can keep your coffee hot for a while. Unlike some other Keurig models, however, this machine isn’t programmable, so you’ll have to manually start the brewing process, whether you’re using the carafe or single-serve side.

Considering that this is a two-in-one machine, it isn’t massive, but it will take up some space. If you really only find yourself needing a pot of coffee once in a blue moon, a more compact maker might be the way to go. But if your coffee serving size needs vary, this might just be a maker worth reserving some counter space for — “essential” is literally in its name, after all.

Check the Keurig K-Duo Essentials out while it’s on sale at Walmart for a limited time.

