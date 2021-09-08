Best CV builder deal: 37% off hipCV Resume Builder (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE 37%: A one-year subscription to the hipCV Resume Builder is on sale for £35.78 as of Sept. 4, saving you 37% on list price.

Your CV is the first chance you get to show a potential employer what you’re truly made of. It should be just as fresh and up to date as the info, so you’re ready to wow them in the interview.

With hipCV, you’ll gain access to an intuitive CV builder that lets you create and optimise yours exactly how employers want it.

HipCV is so much more than just a fill-in CV template. It actually helps you check your grammar and write full sentences with inspiration from other successful CV. You’ll never get stuck or feel writer’s block when you’re working in this program. The intuitive CV builder features an automatic editor, pre-written phrases, and even CV tracking, so you can monitor how many times potential employers have viewed your unique CV link.

You can turn your CV into a mobile-friendly website within minutes, and easily download and share the résumé or share the link with others. Plus, you’ll gain access to the exclusive cover letter builder, which will help you write and craft the perfect cover letter that also matches your CV.

A one-year subscription to hipCV normally retails for £57, but for a limited time, you can take 37% off and get it for just £35.78.