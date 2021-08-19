Best data science course deal: Python, machine learning, and more (UK)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

The 2021 Big Data Certification Super Training Bundle

Let’s talk about data. Way back in 2005, people started to realise just how much data users generated on Facebook, YouTube, and other online platforms. A lightbulb went off and frameworks and coding languages were developed precisely to store and analyse it. In what seems like a lifetime since then, the growth of big data has skyrocketed. Between social networks, IoT devices, and even our choices of cars and streaming services, this is just the beginning of big data, which means modern-day tech heroes are needed to analyse it, visualise it, and use it practically.

Sound like something you’d be into? Find out by enrolling in this massive Big Data Super Training Bundle — 113 hours of instruction on data science, machine learning, Python, and more.

Broken down into 15 courses led by top instructors who work in the field, this training will prepare you for a career in big data. You’ll learn from aerospace and robotics engineer, Mark Misin; data scientist Minerva Singh; and digital entrepreneur and 4.5-star instructor, Juan Galvan; as well as other tech superstars. Each course is hands-on, so you’ll be coding from the get-go, even if you have no prior experience. Don’t worry; you can work completely at your own pace and return to the information as you need to.

There are beginner courses for data science concepts, methodologies, programming languages, frameworks, and more. You’ll dive into coding in Python and R, work with the open-source Hadoop software, and even find out how you can use your Microsoft Excel knowledge in the field.

There’s a lot to be learned and you’ve gotta start somewhere, right? For about £3 per course, it’s hard to go wrong with this Big Data Super Training Bundle — especially since it’s valued at over £2,000. Even if you don’t become a data scientist, your new tech skills will be valued at practically every job of the future.