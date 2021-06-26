Best dating and hookup apps in 2021: Best sites for sex in the UK

We know you’re on the lookout for the best sites and apps for hooking up, but first we should talk about Hookup culture (just in case you aren’t already familiar with it).

Hookup culture is that thing your parents and grandparents always complain about because “nobody has a real conversation anymore.” Hookup culture is all about keeping it casual, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Everyone gets stuck in a sexual rut at some point in their lives, and let’s face it: Trying to take strangers home from a bar or constantly texting your ex can be exhausting. If you’re struggling to find a match in the real world, it might be time to let a dating site take the wheel. When we think about these sites, it’s normal to go straight to the likes of Match, eharmony, EliteSingles, and other marriage-minded options, but not everyone is thinking about something so serious.

Sometimes you just want to have fun.

Do you really need to subscribe to a dating site?

We’re not saying you can’t find love in the real world, because meeting in bars, clubs, parks, and other romantic locations still happens on a regular basis. You’re just shortening your odds by subscribing to a dating site. Why not give yourself the best chance of success?

Dating sites and apps allow you to get your information out there to a massive network of like-minded individuals. Plus, you can save a lot of time, energy, and cash by testing out a potential relationship on an app before actually meeting. We know that some dating apps can be expensive, but just think about all those wasted coffees you could avoid by chatting through an app first.

Lastly, using dating apps and sites is a whole lot less intimidating than meeting someone face to face. If you find the idea of meeting people slightly terrifying, these apps can help you dip your toe into the world of dating from the comfort of your own home.

Should you consider free dating apps?

There are a lot of free dating sites and apps out there, and the likes of Tinder and Hinge are seriously popular options with massive networks of users. Plus, most of the biggest and best dating sites have free versions with limitations on certain features. So yes, you can easily enter the online dating game without spending anything. There are levels to this game though, and sometimes free apps just don’t cut it.

This won’t be a surprise to hear, but you get what you pay for with dating sites and apps. For the best experience with the greatest possibility of finding exactly what you’re looking for, you are going to have to cough up the cash. We’re sorry to break it to you, but the best dating sites don’t come cheap.

Why should you consider upgrading to a paid site when there are free services? It all comes down to access to advanced and premium features. You can still find a hookup with a free app, but if you’re looking for compatibility tests, chat rooms, videos, and a greater level of control, we recommend upgrading.

What makes a good hookup app?

When it comes to dating apps, you probably don’t mind long questionnaires or in-depth profiles, but when you’re just looking for a casual hookup, that all seems unnecessary. Sure, you want to gauge that you’re at least a little compatible and not hooking up with a complete psychopath. The best hookup apps have quick and easy bios or prompts that give you an insight into who you’d be getting down and dirty with.

Photos are also a huge factor in good hookup apps. Some apps and dating sites gatekeep people’s pics unless you have a paid subscription, and we don’t really love that. Apps that show the full view of someone’s profile are the way to go. You definitely want to make sure you’re physically attracted to the person you’re going to be having sex with.

What is the best dating and hookup app?

The good news is that there are absolutely loads of sites and apps out there for every type of dater and dating situation. The problem with this wealth of options is that deciding on the right site for you can be difficult. This is where we can help.

We have tracked down a strong selection of your best options for hooking up, with sites like AdultFriendFinder and iHookup making the cut. There should be something for everyone in this list, so what do you have to lose?

These are the best hookup sites and apps in 2021.