Best dating sites for geeks and nerds in 2021: Best apps in the UK

Dating as a geek requires combing through normies and too much dating through the same group of locals. This is where dating sites can help.

Why should you consider subscribing to a dating site?

Even the most awesome geeks can use a bit of assistance in the dating department. Not because there aren’t enough geeks out there, but because dating as a geek is tough. For women, it can involve a lot of creepy guys who want their manic pixie dream girl. For men, it can involve a lot of simply trying to not be that guy. If you’re in the majority of geeks who are a little bit introverted, dating can be really intimidating.

News flash: Loving sci-fi and being madly in love are not mutually exclusive, and success stories from dating sites prove this. You can still find love out there in the real world, but subscribing to a dating site shortens your odds of making a connection.

Do you need to pay for dating apps?

The good news is that there are plenty of free dating sites and apps out there, and the likes of Tinder and Hinge are seriously popular options with huge networks of users. Most of the biggest and best dating sites also offer free versions of their services (with limitations on certain features). You can easily enter the online dating game without spending anything, but sometimes free apps simply don’t cut it.

You get what you pay for with dating sites and apps. For the best experience with the greatest possibility of finding exactly what you’re looking for, you are going to dig a little deeper in your pockets. The best dating sites don’t come cheap, and whilst you can still find a hookup with a free app, you should upgrade is you’re looking for compatibility tests, chat rooms, videos, and a greater level of control.

What is the best dating site for geeks?

We have compared all of the internet’s top dating sites, trendy swiping apps, and geek-specific sites to find the ones where geeks can express themselves and find that special someone. Hidden in the millions of users, you could find that person who hated the Game of Throne s ending as much as you, or someone who dreams of the perfect couples cosplay. Maybe you’re a geek in the streets and a freak in the sheets — there are plenty of apps where geeks can just find a hookup , too.

In terms of general dating sites, we really like Match, which has a tried-and-true algorithm and huge user base. Geek-specific dating sites that aren’t totally outdated are few and far between, but we were impressed by Gamer Dating. We’ve checked out everything on offer and lined up a handpicked selection of the best dating options for geeks and nerds, including popular services like Match, eharmony, and AdultFriendFinder.

These are the best online dating sites for geeks and nerds in 2021.