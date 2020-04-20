Best Dressed: Surbhi Jyoti, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aamna Sharif rock it with their style statements | Bollywood Life

The lockdown has meant that there are no events and outings. Gone are the days when we could check the net for party look, airport look, red carpet appearance and so on. But our beauties know how to keep their chin up. Many of them are doing photo-shoots at home looking gorgeous as ever while some are posting unseen throwback pictures on Instagram. Also Read – Lockdown Special: From Kushal Tandon’s Mafia to Erica Fernandes’ Champ, these furry friends of TV hotties cheer them up in these testing times

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif used this lockdown period to get some pictures clicked at home. She has done a photo session in which she is in a silver coloured backless maxi dress. It is quite stylish for home wear but we are not complaining. Also Read – Janta Curfew: Rashami Desai, Surbhi Jyoti, Erica Fernandes and other TV celebs ring bell and clap to express gratitude

Surbhi Jyoti

Grey as a colour stands for what is chic and sophisticated. Surbhi Jyoti rocked this grey dress from Ananya Arora’s label. It was teamed with black heels and a necklace. And her hair looked like a dream. Also Read – #HappyBirthdayParthSamthaan : Hina Khan, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee, Ekta Kapoor and Sahil Anand share special wishes for the birthday boy

Pavitra Punia

The actress, who was a part of Naagin 3, posted pictures in a black chiffon saree. It was teamed with a sexy black blouse. The red lipstick added some extra glamour to her look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy wished fans on the occasion of Poila Baishakh by posting a pic in Indian wear. We are guessing it is one of her looks from her Kathak recitals. Mouni Roy looked like a dream.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

On the occasion of Bihu, Devoleena Bhattacharjee wished fans wearing a stunning blue Mekhela Chador. The silk outfit was in a lovely shade of blue with bit of black. She teamed it with jewellery and fresh red roses in her hair.

These girls surely lifted up our spirits in this lockdown. This is just a passing phase and we feel everyone will be back with a bang. Next week, let us see who adds glam to social media.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.