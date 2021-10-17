Best earbuds deals: Save $80 on Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling earbuds

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $80: The Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling true wireless earbuds on are sale for $199 at Amazon as of Oct. 14. This 29% discount is the first and best offer we’ve seen for these headphones since their release.

It’s time to keep your ear to the ground for early Black Friday sales. And to stay focused while you browse Amazon’s latest price drops, you need a good pair of noise-canceling earbuds to block out distractions while you shop.

For the ultimate wireless experience, buy the Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling earbuds at a new low price of $199 from Amazon. The $80 price cut makes this the first major discount we’ve seen on these true wireless earbuds that were released late last year. And along with the standard black, the sale price also applies to the stone blue, soapstone, and sandstone color options.



Credit: Bose

The Bose QuietComfort earbuds are made for anyone who wants active and adjustable noise-cancelling capabilities without bulky headphones. While these earbuds are certainly larger than your standard AirPods Pro, they offer premium audio quality on top of comfort with super soft silicone ear tips. All of this combines to effectively block out outside noise while you enjoy crystal-clear audio and deep bass.

You also get simple touch controls so you can pause, play, adjust volume, or change the noise-canceling settings. Their Aware Mode allows some outside noise so that you can stay aware of your surroundings while walking about outdoors. They’re also sweat and weather resistant while boasting a battery life of up to 6 hours, or up to 12 with the included charging case.

If you want a better set of noise-canceling headphones available in a compact package, then put the Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds at the top of your shopping list.

Credit: Bose

