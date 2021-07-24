Best encryption software subscription deal: 91% off GhostVolt (UK)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: A lifetime subscription to GhostVolt Encryption Software is on sale for £22.01 as of July 22, saving you 91% on list price.

Rather than dwell on what-ifs, help ensure your private information stays private with a lifetime subscription to GhostVolt Encryption Software.

GhostVolt lets you encrypt documents, photos, videos, or files on your computer with AES encryption, then add a personal password in order to access them. It’s built to work just like a typical file explorer, so learning to use it will likely be easy.

Besides simply storing your files securely, GhostVolt allows for secure sharing through Microsoft OneDrive integration.

Ready to lock up your digital assets? Snag a lifetime subscription to GhostVolt Encryption Software for only £22.01 (regularly £257) for a limited time.