Best fashion movies for every sartorial fan to watch – Kate Waterhouse

If you’ve got a serious couch session planned then instead of aimlessly flicking through Netflix why not bookmark a fashion movie or two to check out? Lucky for you there are plenty of films that will satisfy every sartorial desire. Whether it’s beautiful clothing to sublime designers and cutting edge magazines, here are a few to hit play on.

The Devil Wears Prada

Could there ever be a fashion movie round up without the classic that is The Devil Wears Prada. It has got everything—the seemingly endless parade of insanely beautiful clothing (which considering the movie was released 13 years ago really holds up), the drama and the beyond amazing performance of Meryl Streep as Runway magazine’s editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Take a walk down memory lane and be sure to enjoy this again.

The September Issue

This documentary follows uber editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as she puts together the behemoth issue that is the September issue of US Vogue. Loads of behind the scenes footage at everything from runway shows to editorial shoots makes this compulsory viewing for any fashion fan.

The First Monday in May

This simply stunning documentary is a visual feast and delves into what goes into organising the annual fashion Oscars, the Met Gala. Expect plenty of celeb and designer cameos, plus the politics that goes into putting together the entire even is fascinating.

Dior and I

Though he’s no longer at the design helm of the brand, there’s still plenty to enjoy about this behind the scenes documentary into Raf Simons’ first ready-to-wear collection with Dior. The meticulous designer’s process is so engaging and one that will make you appreciate just what goes into making a runway show.

Franca: Chaos and Creation

Directed by her filmmaker son, Francesco Carrozini, Franca: Chaos and Creation chronicles the life of Italian Vogue editor Franca Sozzani and her groundbreaking and often provocative approach to producing such an iconic magazine.

Bill Cunningham New York

Photographer Bill Cunningham has often been credited as being the founder of street style photography as we know it today. A totally fascinating look into his career, particularly as fashion photographer for The New York Times.

Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf’s

A totally fun documentary about the luxe department store Bergdorf Goodman. Expect appearances from Rachel Zoe to Diane von Furstenberg and Vera Wang plus a whole lot of utterly aspirational fashion.

Crazy About Tiffany’s

If you’re majorly into stunning jewellery then you’ll want to sit back and enjoy this. Created by the same filmmaker as Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf’s, this delves into the iconic Tiffany & Co jewellery house and all the beauty it has created.

Valentino: The Last Emperor

The iconic Valentino Garavani is one of the world’s most revered designers and his amazing creations are synonymous with style and sophistication. Enjoy this behind the scenes look at the Valentino brand and the man himself.

Mademoiselle C

Former Paris Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld is a serious fashion powerhouse and this documentary delves into the launch of her eponymous magazine CR Fashion Book. There’s plenty of star power with Roitfeld’s celeb and designer friends all making an appearance.

Coco Before Chanel

A biopic into Coco Chanel before she became a household name. This looks at her story from being a seamstress by day and cabaret singer at night to how she revolutionised women’s fashion and founded the iconic fashion house which bears her name.

Yves Saint Laurent

In the mood for another biopic? This film looks at the life and times of the legendary Yves Saint Laurent and his stint as the head of design at the House of Dior and how this not only saved the brand, but also marked him as one of the icons of the fashion world.

Sex and the City

Much like the TV series before it, Sex and the City: The Movie was a wall-to-wall style explosion. So many great outfits, from that Vivienne Westwood wedding dress to Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte’s enviable wardrobes. And who doesn’t swoon at that walk in closet Big creates for Carrie… It’s utter fashion catnip and so so enjoyable.