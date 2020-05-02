Best foods to help prevent you from getting the flu

I know that the last thing you want to hear about right now is yet another virus you need to try to avoid, but our annual flu season waits for nothing – even the coronavirus – and the festival of the fever is once again upon us.

Last year more than 3000,000 Aussies were struck down with the flu. So what are the best ways to protect yourself from the dreaded flu?

Now, a flu shot is one option, of course, and it’s a good one. But like in previous years, there’s no iron-clad guarantee that it will work. Remember, the vaccine generally covers just a single strain of the virus, and they don’t always protect against the right one. That said, a flu shot is a great idea, and should be your top priority this year.

media_camera Eating healthy will help keep your body fighting fit. Picture: iStock

But be aware, flu shots are hard to come by this year. With the government suggesting everybody get one, there has been massive shortages across the country, with plenty of doctors and pharmacists running out as early as the beginning of April.

MORE NEWS:

The chic spot Sydney’s elite flocked to as lockdown loomed

Celebrities who have stepped up during COVID-19 crisis

So what are some other simple things we can do to stop the flu. Well getting enough sleep is key with research showing that our immunity is severely hampered from a lack of sleep and our chances of getting sick greatly increased.

But your best defence may actually be in your fridge. Yes food is our best medicine and you should be filling your plate with immune system-boosting superfoods to help stop the flu in its tracks.

So here’s what you should be filling your trolley with:

LIVE THE SWEET LIFE

Yes, there are plenty of reasons to not eat chocolate, but this is your chance to indulge, guilt free. Dark chocolate (as in higher than 70 per cent cocoa), is rich in magnesium, which is vital for helping the various proteins of your immune system function.

Studies have found that magnesium both strengthens your antibodies to remove an invading virus from your system.

FIGHTING VAMPIRES (AND THE FLU)

Chopped or crushed garlic produces an enzyme called alliinase, which has both antiviral and antibacterial properties, both of which boost your immune system. So embrace that odour, because now you know it wards off more than just vampires.

media_camera Mushrooms are classed as superfoods.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​

THE MAGIC OF MUSHROOMS

Mushrooms are one of nature’s true superfoods, and they’re even more important at this time of year, because they give your immune system a much-needed boost.

It’s thanks to a protein called cytokine, which studies have shown to “promote innate immunity”, which is essentially the first defence mechanism your body has when it comes to warding off a virus.

GET NUTTY

A handful of nuts is more than just a healthy snack, because they’re filled with magnesium, much like dark chocolate, as well as vitamin E and the immune system-boosting mineral selenium

In fact, one study found a single Brazil nut has more than your total daily need of selenium.

YOGHURT

We’re learning more and more about how much of our health is controlled by the health of our gut, and it’s here that yoghurt steps up to the plate.

The probiotic-rich snack has been proven to boost immune function by increasing your body’s ability to produce virus-fighting antibodies.

media_camera Yoghurt and berries are also very good for you.

FEEL BERRY GOOD

Berries, and blueberries especially, are packed with something called flavonoids, which is a particular microbe found in our gut that stops the flu virus attacking lung tissue.

What’s more, when those flavonoids meet another microbe, clostridium orbiscindens, it produces interferon, another protein designed to fight off viruses.

* Send your health questions to adam@themanshake.com.au

GET FIT AND HEALTHY WITH ADAM MACDOUGALL

Lose the beer gut without losing all the beers at themanshake.com.au

Adam MacDougall is the creator of The Man Shake. A new, healthy, weight loss shake that is low in sugar, full of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals that you can have on the run and leaves you feeling full.

For FREE Health & Fitness tips, follow Adam on:

FACEBOOK:

facebook.com/themanshake

TWITTER:

@adammacdougall5

INSTAGRAM:

adam_macdougall_

Originally published as Best foods to help prevent you from getting the flu