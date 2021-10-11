Best gaming laptop deal: Save $600 on Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $600: The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook gaming laptop is on sale for $1,399.99 at Amazon as of Oct. 7. That’s 30% off a slim laptop with a 10th Generation Intel Quad Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

It’s hard to hit that fine line between performance and affordability with a new gaming laptop. But with early Black Friday deals already here, it’s much easier to meet both needs. One example you’ll find today is a 30% discount on a super sleek Razer laptop that’s great for entry-level gaming.

Prepare for new fall games with an upgrade to the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook gaming laptop, which is on sale for $1,399.99 at Amazon. This $600 discount means that you can get this model for its best price to date.

If you like to snack and game, remember to clean your hands before you use the 4K touch display.

The primary engines of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 are the 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card. While not the most powerful, the GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q is still a great mid-range GPU that plays most games just fine. You’ll likely need to adjust the graphics settings down a bit if you play certain processor-heavy new releases like Far Cry 6. Otherwise, it’s enough to keep up with the most popular PC games — and great for things like video editing.

And while it’s not as powerful as more high-end Razer laptops, the Blade Stealth 13 is really meant for mobility. It’s hard to say no to a lightweight laptop that offers a 4K touch display with a thin bezel so you can enjoy a more cinematic experience on even a 13.3-inch screen. You also get 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD internal storage. It’s also made with a durable aluminum unibody frame, Razer Chroma keyboard with RGB lighting, and four stereo speakers.

If you want to dip your toes into PC gaming but still prefer a laptop that’s great for work, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is certainly worthy of consideration at $1,399.99.

