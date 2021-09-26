Best GoPro deal: Save $150 on the HERO10 Black that just came out

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $150: As of Sept. 23, the GoPro HERO10 Black camera and a one year GoPro subscription can be bundled for $399.98 on GoPro’s website. You’ll see a discount of over 27%.

If these 2022 baby name predictions are any indication, escapism will continue to be a major theme for many of us in the upcoming year. Don’t have a baby to name “Woods”? The new GoPro HERO10 Black is a sick way to remember your adventures.

While it was priced at $499.99 upon release (and is still that price at Best Buy and Amazon), GoPro’s website is bundling the camera and a year of the GoPro subscription (typically $49.99) for $399.99 total.



Credit: gopro

A lot has happened in the past year to set this camera apart from its predecessor, the HERO9. The body of the HERO10 houses a brand new GP2 processor, which boosts the sheer time it takes to snap a photo or save a video, improves touchscreen responsiveness, and slims camera-to-phone upload times by 30 percent. The cloud-connected HERO10 is also the first GoPro that plugs directly into your phone and automatically begins uploading footage to the cloud.

But better uploading times aren’t even the most noteworthy speedy improvement. The HERO10 clocks a new PR of 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, providing 91 percent more resolution than standard 4K, and can keep it up for 20 minutes. GoPro’s Hypersmooth 4.0 video stabilization tech is now available in all shooting modes, too.

Credit: gopro

Explore related content: