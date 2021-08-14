Best GPS dog collars in 2021: Best pet trackers in the UK

Do you get separation anxiety when you see your dog run off? Or is your pooch a proven flight risk — bounding off without a second thought for their struggling-to-keep-up owner? Equipping your pets with ID tags or microchips is one way to ensure their safe return in case they get lost while on holiday or they stray away from home.

But there are ways to take your dog’s safety to another level. Yes, it’s not just humans rocking wearable technology these days — there’s now wearable tech for pets too.

What are the benefits of GPS pet trackers and collars?

Pet wearables, such as GPS collars, make it possible for pet parents to track their dog’s location, wherever they are. Trackers may even monitor your dog’s activity – such as exercise, and rest. Handy if you’re an owner who’s focused on your dog’s fitness and overall health.

How do GPS pet trackers work?

A GPS chip in the tracker acquires your pet’s position and sends the info to the internet and your smartphone primarily via mobile coverage. Usually, an app is used to show your pet’s location on a map. Base stations are commonly used to establish the link between the tracker, which is attached to your dog’s collar, and your smartphone via WiFi or Bluetooth.

What are the most important features in a GPS pet collar?

Some smart collars can do more than simply track your pet’s location. If you’re looking for additional features, choose a tracker that monitors activity and sleeping patterns. Note, however, that a GPS tracker is not a substitute for a microchip in your pet.

Use a GPS collar or tracker in conjunction with a microchip. A microchip stores all your pet’s info and is still the best way to ensure you’re reunited with them if they get lost — 99% of shelters and veterinary clinics have scanners for microchips.

What is the best GPS dog collar and tracker?

We’ve researched everything that’s available and lined up a selection of the best GPS dog collars and trackers for your beloved pet. There is something for everyone, every dog, and every budget in this list, and you’ll find devices from top brands like Findster and Pawfit.

We recommend taking some time to properly consider everything in this list, and weigh each product up against your own set of preferences — not to mention the breed (and personality) of your dog.

These are the best GPS dog collars and trackers in 2021.