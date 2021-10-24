Best iMac deal: Get a 2019 refurbished iMac for under $700

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save over $600: As of October 21, this refurbished iMac from 2019 is on sale for just $689.99 at Woot. That’s over 45% off its original retail price.

The best time to buy any Apple product is when a new one comes out. Why? Because that’s when you finally see the prices drop on the older ones. Case in point: A colorful new iMac graced us with its presence in May 2021. Now, you can score a 2019 iMac for over $600 off. Cha-ching.

As of October 21, you can snag a refurbished iMac from 2019 for just $689.99 at Woot. That’s over 45% off its original retail price of $1,299.

Save by opting for a refurbished computer.

Just two years old and refurbished to work good as new, this iMac is an awesome way to update your work setup at home, especially if you’ve been staring at a tiny MacBook screen for the past year and a half. It features a brilliant 21.5-inch 4K Retina IPS display, which will hopefully minimize eye fatigue at the end of a long work day.

It also features an 8th generation Intel Core i3 3.6GHz quad-core processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s not a ton of storage, but you’ll have the ability to add more with the many connectivity options, including four USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and beyond.

Sure, this computer may not be as fun as the colorful spectrum of 2021 iMacs, but it’s a hefty workhorse that gets the job done. And it’s built to last. If you’re looking for something to keep up with your workload, the iMac is almost always recommended for power users.

Check out these other refurbished iMacs at Woot. You can save even more if you buy an older model:

