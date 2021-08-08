Best language learning app deal: 82% off Speakly (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: A lifetime subscription to Speakly is on sale for £50.30 as of Aug. 5, saving you 82% on list price.

To speak a new language conversationally, you’ll need to master key words and phrases most of all. That’s why Speakly, the language learning app, focuses on 4,000 of the most statistically-relevant words of your chosen language and helps you learn them in order of importance.

This one-time purchase gets you lifetime access to the app, which includes eight languages: Spanish, English, French, Italian, German, Russian, Finnish, and Estonian.

For a limited time, you can score an 82% discount and get started learning today for just £50.30. Access to the app never expires, so you can learn at your own pace. All you need is iOS 12 or later, Android 4.4 or later, or any browser to get started.