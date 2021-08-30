Best language learning app subscription deal: 60% off Babbel (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: A lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning is on sale for £145.10 as of Aug. 26, saving you 60% on list price.

Most of us who speak only one language have always wanted to learn a second one, but have never taken the necessary initiative to make it happen. Formal, structured classes are just too time-consuming and don’t make learning enjoyable. That’s why language learning apps have skyrocketed in popularity.

If you’re serious about adding another language to your skill set, one of the best ways you can do that is with a lifetime subscription to Babbel. As the world’s top-grossing language learning app, Babbel gives you the opportunity to brush up on your skills or learn a completely new language from scratch any time you want — forever. There’s a reason why thousands of iOS and Android users alike have given the app 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 10 million users worldwide have joined. Babbel actually makes learning fun. It’s a lot more than just repeating vocabulary words over and over.

Since everyone learns differently, Babbel offers multiple different paths to learning a new language: lessons, podcasts, games, videos, culture bites, virtual group classes, and more. The folks at Babbel build on grammatical concepts shared with your native language and skip over mutual words you already know to streamline the learning experience. They also use real voices of native speakers with various accents, so you can hear how languages actually sound and refine your pronunciation via speech-recognition tools.

With a lifetime subscription to Babbel, you’ll get 10,000 hours of high-quality language education you can access whenever you want and can choose from 14 different languages to learn. It usually costs over £300, but for a limited time, new users can take advantage of a massive price drop and sign up for only £145.10.