Best laptops for business: See where the MacBook Pro ranks on our list

A total MacBook Pro copycat, the Huawei MateBook X Pro has a sleek and sexy design that will turn heads, while also making it easy to get work done.

These laptops won’t let you down during that big meeting or presentation.

When it comes to business, working from home, and working on the go, a good laptop can make or break your work day. While you tend to get what you pay for when it comes to your laptop, that doesn’t mean that you should only look toward big-ticket computers (we see you, ).

Here’s what you need: A machine that offers enough battery to get you through conference sessions and long meetings, a CPU that’ll deliver great performance even with a (couple) dozen tabs open, and something light enough to easily stash in a carry-on or tote. Everything else? That’s kinda up to your own personal preference.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when looking for a new laptop:

Consider the battery life

You don’t want a laptop that’ll give out halfway through a long flight while you’re finishing a report, delivering a presentation, or . You need a reliable battery that’ll deliver. While there are still some laptops with a short battery life of around six hours or so, a little more money can sometimes get you up to 10 or more. Think about how and where you work, and find a machine with a battery life that aligns with your ideal needs.

Opt for something lightweight

While you might be sitting at your desk with this laptop most of the time, it doesn’t mean that’s where you’ll stay. Look for a machine that isn’t packing too many pounds — you want to be able to throw it in a backpack, tote, or carry-on without it making your bag dig into your shoulders.

Don’t get overwhelmed by sticker shock



It’s one thing if your employer is springing for the tab, but if you’re self-funding this laptop, price can be an important consideration. (Remember to ask your accountant if you can write it off!) While top-of-the-line machines might run above $1,000, you can get great laptops under a grand too — and we’ve included a range of prices below.

Now, read on for our favorite picks.



Really good build • Amazing and high quality display • Long battery life Expensive • Keyboard has a learning curve • No USB-A ports • The laptop runs loud and warm with heavier workloads The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is a sexy and powerful laptop that just gets work done in a compact and thin presentation. Storage:

512GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe SSD Memory:

8GB/16GB

8GB/16GB Features:

four USB-C ports (two Thunderbolt 3, two USB-C), microSD slot, FHD 1920 x 1080 touch screen, Intel Core i5-8305G, Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics with 4GB HMB2 Graphics Memory Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Here’s the lowdown: The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is one of the best laptops for getting serious work done in a business and office environment.

Applications load with ease, while the laptop’s display features sharp detail on its FHD 1920 x 1080 “Infinity Edge” touchscreen. It should last you through the day with a whopping 15-hour battery life in a sleek and impossibly thin presentation that gives you the best “bang for your buck” among business laptops. The hybrid is made from premium materials like aluminum and carbon fiber with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 that’s damage resistant and tough.

The laptop has an assortment of ports for expansion, including the new USB-C and microSD slot reader, though it’s lacking a USB-A port. The keyboard may take some getting used to and the laptop can run a bit loud (and warm) when it’s overworked, but its high quality display and excellent build — not to mention its flexibility as a tablet — more than makes up for that.

Luxurious keyboard • Long battery life and fast charging • Brilliant display Tinny audio • Expensive • Webcam is so-so • Fingerprint magnet With hardly any trade-offs in design, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best business laptops with strong performance and power with a whopping 15.5 hours of battery life. The laptop is a workhorse that will keep you busy and productive at the office or on the road. Storage:

256GB PCIe SSD

256GB PCIe SSD Memory:

8GB/16GB

8GB/16GB Features:

two USB 3.0, two USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), HDMI port, microSD slot, 14-inch 2560 x 1440 pixels IPS anti-glare touchscreen display, Intel Core i5-8350U, Intel HD Graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon With hardly any trade-offs in design, the powerful Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon has a whopping 15.5 hours of battery.

The laptop is made with a four-layer carbon-fiber reinforced chassis and a magnesium alloy roll-cage, so it’s as tough as it is powerful, especially with its Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core processor and Intel HD Graphics 620 graphics card. It has 8GB of memory and 1TB of solid state storage. The Lenovo also features a wide array of ports, such as USB 3.0 port, USB-C (Thunderbolt), microSD slot, and a full HDMI port, so hooking your laptop up to any display screens during a presentation should be a cinch.

While you experience the full power of this workhorse machine, you can also enjoy its luxurious 14-inch full HD IPS anti-glare touchscreen display at a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and its best-in-class keyboard for fast and comfortable typing.

Lightweight and ultra portable • Very inexpensive • Clever design, 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid Underpowered Atom processor • Lack of traditional keyboard The Lenovo Yoga Book experiences the best of both worlds as a laptop and tablet. Its unique and clever design allows you to quickly take notes or draw diagrams with ease because of the laptop’s special second screen used for sketching and annotations with a stylus and real pen and paper. Storage:

64GB/128GB SSD

64GB/128GB SSD Memory:

4GB

4GB Features:

one USB 2.0, one Micro USB, one Micro HDMI, 10.1-inch full HD IPS touchscreen display, Intel Atom x5-Z8550, Intel Atom Lenovo Yoga Book With its clever design and second screen, the Lenovo Yoga Book is useful and versatile machine at a very inexpensive price point.

The hybrid laptop comes in two variants with different operating systems: either Android or Windows 10. While it would be great if both were available in one model, Windows 10 is the best option for business with its suite of productivity applications like Office 365. Since Windows 10 is built for tablets too, the Lenovo Yoga Book can be converted into a slate with its world-class hinge system that lets you arrange the hybrid in any position.

Ease of use • Stylish and powerfully fast • True tone display Controversial keyboard design • Expensive • Give or take TouchBar • You have to buy a dongle for older expansion ports If you’re an iPhone user, then the Apple MacBook Pro is the laptop for you. The machine perfectly integrates with MacOS and iOS, which makes for a seamless experience. With its 10-hour battery life, you’ll have juice and power for most of the day before you need to recharge. Make no mistake about it, the Apple MacBook Pro is still a workhorse and the gold standard. Storage:

128GB/256GB SSD

128GB/256GB SSD Memory:

8GB

8GB Features:

two USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 LED-backlit display with IPS technology display, Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 Apple MacBook Pro A stylish and sleek laptop that’s considered the gold standard for professionals and creatives alike.

In a traditional 9-to-5? The Apple MacBook Pro can run the latest office applications from Microsoft and Google like Office 365 and Google Suite. Do you work in the arts? The laptop can run just about any application from the Adobe Creative Suite with ease. Do you edit video? The machine is powerful enough to render raw 4K video footage in minutes with Apple’s own Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere editing suite. This laptop is a beast, with its Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz processor and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 graphics card with 8GB of RAM, which might seem underpowered, but works brilliantly on this machine.

The laptop features Apple’s Touch Bar, a display meant to replace the upper function keys, which is configurable and personalized to whatever applications you need at a moment’s notice. The vivid, backlit Retina Display is clear and crisp across the 13-inch screen.

However, while the

Great design • Brilliant display • Comfortable keyboard • Amazing performance Unflattering webcam • No SD slot • Laptop fans can get loud The Huawei MateBook X Pro is one of the best Windows 10 laptops out there. While it has some flaws with its webcam, the machine is a great alternative to the Apple MacBook Pro with its wonderful display and reliability when it comes to productivity and entertainment. Storage:

512GB SSD

512GB SSD Memory:

8GB/16GB

8GB/16GB Features:

one USB 3.0, one USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), one USB-C 3.1, HDMI port, VGA port, 13.9-inch 3K 3,000 x 2,000 LED with touch panel display, Intel Core i7-8550U, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics Huawei MateBook X Pro A total MacBook Pro copycat, the Huawei MateBook X Pro has a sleek and sexy design that will turn heads, while also making it easy to get work done.

The laptop is one of the most powerful around with its Intel Core i7-8550U processor and Intel UHD Graphics 620 and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card working together to give you the best performance to get work done (or watch some Netflix to unwind). The machine features an immersive 13.9-inch 3K touchscreen with a resolution of 3,000 x 2,000 in an almost bezel-less display. Moreover, Huawei achieves this 91% screen-to-body ratio with a clever design choice that removes the laptop’s webcam from the top of the display to inside a pop-out in its keyboard. While it’s very astute, it makes for odd viewing angles when in use. It’s a minor flaw, but something that should be pointed out if you are always in video meetings and conference calls.

Overall, the

Lightweight and compact • Powerful performance • Great keyboard and touchpad Webcam placement • Touchscreen is not standard With different configurations, the Dell XPS 13 is built for business in mind, whether you work from home, the office, or on the road. The laptop is refined for ease of use, durability, and outstanding performance. Storage:

256GB PCIe SSD

256GB PCIe SSD Memory:

8GB/16GB

8GB/16GB Features:

two USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), one USB-C 3.1, microSD slot, 13.3-inch, Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160 UltraSharp InfinityEdge display, Intel Core i5-8250U, Intel UHD Graphics 620 Dell XPS 13 A stellar laptop that’s designed for business with its ultraportable build and powerful performance with Windows 10 Pro.

Although Dell placed the laptop’s webcam at the bottom of the display — seriously, why do computer companies keep doing this — at elast it’s centered, rather than off to the side like past models.

The ultraportable computer is considered the benchmark for business due to its assortment of ports, brilliant display, and performance power with its Intel Core i5-8250U processor and Intel UHD Graphics 620 graphic card working together to deliver a top-notch experience.

Great design • Excellent performance • Feels wonderful to type • Very good battery life Limited ports • Windows 10 S is limiting • Small trackpad The Surface Laptop is a powerful machine that features a single USB port and a mini DisplayPort for conference room presentations. Its slim body and premium build will turn heads, while the laptop’s nearly 15-hour battery life will get you through the workday with ease. Storage:

256GB

256GB Memory:

8GB/16GB

8GB/16GB Features:

one USB 3.0, mini DisplayPort, 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 PixelSense display, Intel Core i5, Intel HD Graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop The Microsoft Surface Laptop is a reliable machine that will keep you focus-oriented and productive during your workday.

First up, the Surface Laptop is not a touchscreen device like other Microsoft devices, so it will feel like a very traditional experience when you’re doing work. This is a good thing though because the keyboard and trackpad, however small, are a joy to use with accurate navigation and precision keystrokes.

The laptop is powered with the Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM out of the box. Microsoft included a sharp 13.5-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2256 x 1504. This machine just screams reliability and focus with the Window 10 S operating system, which only allows users to download apps from the Windows Store. If there’s a piece of software you need that’s not available, then you’d have to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro. However, this laptop is still recommended for its design, portability and travel, and impressive battery life of a productive 14.5 hours.

