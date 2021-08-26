Best Mac deal: Save $150 on the M1 Mac mini (2020, 512GB) via Amazon

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $149.01: As of Aug. 23, a $100 discount and a $49.01 coupon have brought Apple’s 512GB Mac Mini (2020) down to just $749.99 on Amazon. That’s 17% off its $899 MSRP.

Those rumors of a new Mac mini are heating up: Now, word on the street is that the upcoming version of the portable desktop will have more ports and a completely different design in addition to Apple’s upcoming M1X processor.

Keep an eye out for its launch sometime in the “next several months,” per the reports. Or don’t, because Amazon just put a configuration of the current M1-powered Mac mini on sale for its lowest price yet.

As of Aug. 23, the 512GB model was marked down to just $749.99 there after a $100 discount and a $49.01 extra savings coupon on its product page. (No need to tick any boxes, by the way — Amazon will automatically apply the coupon at checkout once you add the Mac mini to your shopping cart.)



Credit: screenshot via amazon

According to basic arithmetic, this puts it just $50 away from the list price of the 256GB base model. That’s icon behavior right there.

Billed as “Apple’s most versatile computer” upon its Nov. 2020 release, this Mac mini is a Mashable’s Choice Award-winner that’s extremely fast and powerful (yet surprisingly quiet) thanks to its custom-made silicon. Tim Cook and company say its CPU offers three times faster performance than the previous model, which ran on an Intel processor, while its graphics are apparently six times faster. (In other words, it won’t break a sweat if you use it for something like gaming, livestreaming, or even 3D rendering.)

Connectivity-wise, you’ll find two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack on the back of the device; you’re free to hook it up to two monitors at once (sold separately).

Amazon notes in the fine print that its extra savings coupon is “valid for a limited time only,” so click the link below to hop on this deal while you still can.

Credit: Apple

