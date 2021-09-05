Best mechanical keyboard deal: The Redragon K530 Draconic is $22 off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $22: Grab the Redragon K530 Draconic 60% mechanical keyboard for $47.99, down from $69.99, for a savings of 31% as of Sept. 1.

Look, I’m just going to say it — mechanical gaming keyboards aren’t just for gamers anymore. Thanks to their comfort, customizability, and certain je ne sais quoi, these keyboards have found a home in many student and work-from-home desk setups.

Finding a solid mechanical keyboard that also doesn’t break the bank can be tricky, but as of Sept. 1, the Redragon K530 Draconic 60% mechanical keyboard is on sale for only $47.99 at Amazon. It’s available in both black and white, with options for brown, red, or blue switches (the parts that sit under the keycaps), which can slightly change the feel and sound of typing on each key.

What color key you choose is really personal preference, but if down the road you want to try out another color, you can remove and replace the keycaps and switches on this keyboard with relative ease. Unlike higher-end models, however, this keyboard might not be compatible with every brand of switch out there, so make sure to double-check before purchasing a replacement set.

Speaking of colors, the K530 has multicolor backlit keys that you can customize, letting you really live out your ~aesthetic~ desk dreams. This keyboard will also definitely look compact, since it’s a 60% model with five rows and 61 keys. (This means no dedicated arrow keys and many keys with dual functions). The size is probably not ideal for those who like to spread out — a 68%, 75%, or full size keyboard will probably work better if that’s you. However, 60% models are a great choice for those who want to take up minimal desk real estate.

The K530’s Bluetooth compatibility also will save you from wire clutter, though it does have a USB-C cable if you need a wired connection.

The options for mechanical keyboards can feel endless, but for a solid starter model that’s also nice to look at, check out the Redragon K530 Draconic on sale at Amazon for a limited time.

Credit: Redragon

