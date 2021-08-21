Best Microsoft Excel course deal: 98% off certification bundle (UK)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Learning how to create data evaluations, product margin goals, and more on the computer isn’t just reserved for tech nerds or coders.

Anyone can learn Microsoft Excel for business to truly speak the language bosses want to hear — like how to turn real data points and figures into sales goals and profits. With the Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Learning Bundle, you can completely master this seemingly elusive program that businesses have come to rely on for just about everything. In just a dozen courses and over 600 lessons you can take at your own pace, you’ll learn everything from financial modelling and Excel formulas, to formatting and using Excel as a productivity tool.

Kick things off by learning how to master over 75 Excel formulas and functions with hands-on demos that make it easy to follow along. Keep track of book keepings, expenses, and more by manipulating the grid to do exactly what you want it to do, just by learning to code a few basic math formulas. Find out how to create financial modelling templates that will clearly display expenses, profits, losses, and cashflow. Then, learn a Monte Carlo simulation that shows how to use powerful analytical tools like forecasting and data optimisation.

Courses are taught by top-rated instructors, including Bryan Hong, who has been working as an IT software developer for over 10 years, and Chris Dutton, a certified Microsoft Excel Expert and analytics consultant with over a decade of experience specialising in business intelligence.

This 12-course Microsoft Excel learning bundle is valued at £1,730 since it includes 611 hours of thorough, informative lessons on how to use every aspect of this system. But, for a limited time, you can enroll for just £32.45.