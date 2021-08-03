Best online chess course deal: 92% off beginners bundle (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Even if you watched The Queen’s Gambit mainly for the fashion, there’s a good chance you picked up on a few chess tips and tricks. And there’s an even better chance you became interested in learning how to play the game yourself.

This Complete Chess Bundle, which is useful for beginners and advanced players alike, includes over 120 hours of video lessons covering vital parts of the game, from openings to positional understanding to endgames.

A handful of international and grandmasters lead the training, like Milovan Ratkovic (FIDE 2411), a Serbian International Master and chess coach who started playing at age 9; Mat Kolosowski (FIDE 2451), an International Master from Poland; and Valeri Lilov, better known as Tiger Lilov, a Bulgarian International Master, professional chess coach, and lecturer.

If you’re a beginner, you can start with the Comprehensive Beginner’s Course, which will help you build a solid foundational skill set. From there, you can check out the Openings Course for Beginners and Beginners and Amateurs Course, which will teach you key principles, opening resources, tactical patterns, and positions. Want more beginner’s courses? Check out this basic chess training package instead.

After you’ve built up a foundation of chess knowledge, the other 12 courses focus on tactics, traps, decision making, pawn structure, practical repertoire, endgame, and other essentials. Courses range from beginner to intermediate to advanced so that you can customise your learning experience. Plus, with lifetime access, portable game notations, and mobile and desktop access, you can work on your skills at your own pace, on your own time, and from practically anywhere.

