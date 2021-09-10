Best online dating sites for geeks, nerds, and more in 2021

Mashable’s readers (and writers) are known for being OBSESSIVE about the things we love. You may say we kind of geek out about things. Okay, fine, we *are* geeks. Whatever, geeks are awesome.

But sometimes, awesome can use a bit of assistance in the dating department. Not because there aren’t enough geeks out there — how do you think Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing film of all time? (Thanks to geeks, that’s how.) Dating as a geek requires combing through normies and too much dating through the same group of locals. For women, it can involve a lot of creepy guys who want their manic pixie dream girl. For men, it can involve a lot of simply trying to not be that guy. If you’re in the majority of geeks who are a little bit introverted, dating can be hella intimidating.

News flash: Loving sci-fi and being *in love* are not mutually exclusive.

We compared the internet’s top full-on dating sites, trendy swiping apps, and geek-specific sites to find the ones where geeks can express themselves and find that twin flame. Hidden in millions and millions of users, you could find that person who you can chat with for hours about how bad the Game of Thrones ending was or someone who dreams of the perfect couples cosplay. Maybe you’re a geek in the streets and a freak in the sheets — there are plenty of apps where geeks can just find a hookup, too.

What should I consider when choosing a dating site?

What are you interested in finding?: Are you looking for like-minded friends, casual hookups, or do you want to find a serious relationship? Whatever it is that you’re looking for — there’s a site for it but settling on your expectations is key.

Site popularity: Niche dating sites are great for narrowing down your potential matches — but if there are barely any users, trying to find quality matches can become tedious. Look for a happy medium between your personal interests and site popularity to ensure you have plenty of options.

Security: Dating apps and websites are great — but like everything else online, you have to be careful. If you want to avoid potential catfishing or other scams, look for features like social media integration, photo verification, and the ability to block any unsavory members.

Budget: Do you want to stick to free websites and apps or do you have the budget (and interest) to pay for some extra bells and whistles? You can absolutely get away with opting for free services but a couple of dollars per month to speed up the process might be worth considering.

So what are the best dating sites for geeks?

Our top picks include OkCupid, which prides itself on being extremely gender-inclusive and a space safe for everyone, and match, which has a tried-and-true algorithm and huge user base. Geek-specific dating sites that aren’t totally outdated and crappy are few and far between, but we were impressed by Gamer Dating.

Read on to discover what else made it into our list, and be sure to hit the gray arrow in the bottom of each card to expand the text and read all of what we had to say. Happy dating, nerds.