Best online dating sites in June 2021: Best apps and deals in the UK

Dating is a seriously competitive game, and you should do everything you can to give yourself an advantage. Looking your best and smelling fresh is a good place to start, but nothing shortens your odds of success like signing up to a dating site.

The problem with this tactic is that there are just so many dating sites out there to consider, each with a different set of features that will suit some people better than others. It’s difficult to know which site is best for you, and you could easily spend hours researching all of the sites on offer without a definitive answer.

SEE ALSO: The best UK dating sites for women looking to make a connection



We know that you don’t have time for all of that.

Why should you subscribe to a dating site?

By subscribing to a dating site, you’re shortening your odds of finding a connection.

Dating sites and apps let you get your information out there to a massive network of like-minded individuals, and provide the opportunity to test out a potential relationship on an app before actually meeting in real life.

Subscribing to dating apps and sites is also a way less intimidating way of meeting someone compared to a face-to-face situation. If you find the idea of meeting people slightly terrifying, these apps can help you face your fears from the comfort of your own home.

Should you consider free dating apps?

The good news is that there are a lot of free dating sites and apps out there, and the likes of Tinder and Hinge are good examples of free apps with massive networks of users.

The bad news is that a lot of free apps simply don’t cut it. You get what you pay for with dating sites and apps, and for the best experience with the greatest possibility of finding exactly what you’re looking for, you are going to have to cough up the cash.

You can still find something worth your time with a free app, but if you’re looking for compatibility tests, chat rooms, videos, and a greater level of control, we recommend upgrading. Paid sites provide access to premium features that give you the best chance of finding something special.

What is the best dating site?

We’re sorry to break it to you like this, but there isn’t a single dating site that is better than the rest. Instead, there are a lot of sites and apps with similar features and packages, and the best option for you really comes down to your own set of preferences.

To make the decision process a whole lot easier for everyone, we have lined up a selection of the most popular sites in the dating game, including leading sites like EliteSingles, Match, and Eharmony. All you need to do is pick a favourite from the bunch. It’s as simple as that (besides all the dating stuff).

These are the best dating sites in May 2021.