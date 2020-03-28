Best Orange Ginger Chicken | Gully Creek Cottage

Still holed up and running out of meal options? Let’s get talking about this post then! We were in the same boat and craving Chinese the other night… luckily I had the makings for egg rolls and had some chicken breasts I had thawed out. Since I just happened to have an abundance or fresh oranges and fresh ginger in my freezer… I decided to make the best orange ginger chicken dish ever!

A great dish to serve over steamed rice!

What’s so delicious about this Orange Ginger Chicken dish? For one, the chicken is super-super tender. Then you have the tanginess from the orange sauce. You put it all together = YUM! We can’t downplay the ease of this recipe. Someone will think you took hours preparing it. I’m sure it will become a family favorite cause my Boo was so happy!

Don’t you just love when you cook something that makes the family happy? That’s this dish! If I can be honest, I can tell you I prefer this over the restaurant version. Simply because I can adjust the spices and I know what’s in it.

Egg rolls are also super easy to make and if you’ve never tried making them, you should. I now keep egg roll wraps in my fridge just cause I love making different varieties of them. But give this dish a try and please come back and let me know what you think!

Best Orange Ginger Chicken~

Start with zesting & squeezing some oranges and setting them aside!!!!

Orange Ginger Chicken Tangy, citrusy and delicious chicken dish. Perfect for lunch or dinner, served on rice. Too easy and delicious! Servings: 4 people Ingredients 2 boneless chicken breasts cut into bite-sized cubes

1 tbsp minced garlic

oil for frying

Optional for garnishing: Orange slices & sesame seeds Orange Ginger Sauce 1/8 cup orange juice fresh squeezed is best but can used canned

1/2 teaspoon orange zest

2 teaspoons fresh grated ginger

1 tbsp chicken broth

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sugar

1/2 tbsp Apple cider vinegar or white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon corn starch

pinch salt Batter 1 egg white

1/4 cup all-purpose flour sifted

1/8 cup cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 tbsp water ice cold

1 tbsp cooking oil

pinch salt Instructions In a small bowl, mix all the ingredients for the Orange Sauce. Whisk and combine well.

In another bowl, whisk all the Batter ingredients until the batter is smooth.

Drop in the chicken, coat well, and set aside.

Heat up a wok or non-stick skillet with oil and gently drop in the battered chicken cubes, one by one, making sure it is spread out to prevent sticking and over crowding.

Deep-fry until golden brown and crispy.

Remove using a strainer and drain on paper towels.

Remove all oil except for 1 tablespoon in the wok or skillet.

Add the garlic and stir fry until aromatic or light brown in color.

Gently pour in the Orange Sauce mixture, stir, and bring it to a light simmer.

Toss in the deep-fried chicken, stir to combine well.

Dish and garnish with orange zest, top with white sesame & fresh chives.

Serve immediately with steamed rice.

Even though it’s time consuming, I share recipes on here because I love cooking and want others to learn to love it as much or more than I do. So comments and a simple hi helps in encouraging me to post more. While you’re sitting and reading this post or just copying the recipe, please leave a comment–I would love to hear from you!

Wok and roll and give this a try!

