Best paddle board deals: 4 inflatable models on sale for under $300

Don’t waste prime water sport weather waiting to find a decently priced paddle board on Facebook Marketplace. Amazon has a slew of highly-rated inflatable paddle boards on sale for up to $150 off, and most of them are below $300.

Beginners can learn the ropes on this premium board from FBSPORT. A wide, non-slip soft deck help facilitate balance; plus, there’s a removable third fin on the bottom. 17 colors are available.

If you’ve spent the majority of your weekend trip budget on a place to stay, you can still paddle boarding for less than $200. Tusy’s budget-friendly board is 10 feet long and comes with a backpack, pump, and more.

Scoring an Isle paddle board is a rite of passage, but they don’t come cheap. Amazon has a sneaky coupon on Isle’s most popular board, though, which means you can make it yours for less than $600. The versatile Pioneer measures 10 and a half feet long and comes with accessories like a paddle and sticker pack.

